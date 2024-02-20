"Bold move by a guy who probably isn’t in the NHL next season": Fans react to Spencer Martin's response to Connor Bedard stare down after scoring

Following the Monday night clash between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Carolina Hurricanes, fans have been buzzing about the heated exchanges between star rookie Connor Bedard and Hurricanes goalie Spencer Martin.

The most talked-about moment came when Bedard, after thinking that he had scored a goal, stared down at Martin. Fans have been divided in their reactions to Martin's response, though.

Some commend him for standing his ground and not allowing himself to be intimidated by Bedard's stare-down. Meanwhile, Martin's pointing to the scoreboard, indicating the Hurricanes' significant lead, has been interpreted by some as a display of sportsmanship and a reminder of the game's outcome.

However, others view Martin's actions as unnecessary, especially considering his performance, allowing three goals on 17 shots.

They argue that his response, while intended to assert dominance, backfired, given the Hurricanes' lead and his own subpar play. Instead of diffusing the situation, they believe Martin's actions only added fuel to the fire.

"That's aa bold move by a guy who probably isn't in the NHL next season," tweeted one.

Connor Bedard shines despite Blackhawks defeat

The Blackhawks aimed to copy the Hurricanes' quick, intense style, but they couldn't match the Hurricanes' unending energy. They weren't moving fast and seemed rather unmoving as the Hurricanes took control.

Nevertheless, Connor Bedard was a bright spot with a goal and two assist. Since returning from a broken jaw, in three games, he has scored two times and provided four assists. However, his efforts were not enough to lead the Blackhawks to a win.

Nick Foligno and Bedard provided both goals and assists, but the Blackhawks trailed the Hurricanes, who had a 42-17 shot lead.

Connor Bedard's great moves perked up the Blackhawks in the last bit, but it didn't close the gap, as poor defense proved to be their undoing. The Blackhawks are on a record loss streak on the road, but Bedard's form provides hope.