  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Tampa Bay Lightning
  • Bolts HC Jon Cooper delivers a blunt statement on hit on Brandon Hagel, invites media to "stand up" and give their opinion

Bolts HC Jon Cooper delivers a blunt statement on hit on Brandon Hagel, invites media to "stand up" and give their opinion

By ARJUN B
Modified Apr 29, 2025 03:58 GMT
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn
Bolts HC Jon Cooper delivers a blunt statement on hit on Brandon Hagel - Source: Imagn

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a blunt statement regarding the hit on Brandon Hagel by Aaron Ekblad in Game 4 of their playoff series against the Florida Panthers.

Ad

The hit in question occurred in the second period when Ekblad caught Hagel with a high forearm/elbow to the head. Hagel fell straight to the ice and had to be helped off to the locker room. There was no penalty called on the play.

After Hagel left the game and did not return following the hit, Cooper was asked about the play in the post-game press conference.

"It's getting tiresome answering about a hit every single game," Cooper said."If anybody in here has something to say stand up and let me know."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Cooper's invitation for the media to "stand up" if they had an issue with the hit was likely in reference to the one-game suspension Brandon Hagel received for a hit on Aleksander Barkov in Game 2. Cooper seems frustrated that his player was suspended while Ekblad's hit was unpenalized.

Florida coach Paul Maurice responded to the hit, saying:

"I don't want to use this platform to start making my case on this. Everybody's got a job to deal with, I'll just stay in my lane."
Ad
Ad

The Panthers went on to win the game 4-2 and now hold a 3-1 series lead. Aaron Ekblad, Seth Jones, Anton Lundell, and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida. For Tampa, Mitchell Chaffee and Erik Cernak scored.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 18 shots in the win. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 19 saves for the Lightning.

NHL analyst Justin Bourne's take on Aaron Ekblad's hit on Brandon Hagel

NHL analyst Justin Bourne provided a detailed critique of the hit delivered by Aaron Ekblad on Brandon Hagel. Speaking on Sportsnet, Bourne stated that it was clear the Panthers had Hagel in their sights and were intent on delivering a physical message, particularly after his swipe at Barkov in Game 2.

Ad

Bourne described Ekblad's actions as:

“This forearm shiver to Hagel to me is a complete lapse in judgement from Ekblad. I think it's violent, right in the button with the hard forearm, he hits his head on the ice...”
Ad
"Coop is absolutely livid on their bench... I love Tampa's reponse, give them full credit... I think it's a bad hit."

The analyst was highly critical of the officials, questioning how they could have failed to call a penalty, let alone a major infraction, on the play.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications