Bolts HC Jon Cooper shares insights on challenges for Craig Berube and Maple Leafs in Atlantic Division 

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper recently shared his thoughts on the competitive Atlantic division in the NHL. He also weighed in on possible changes Toronto Maple Leafs' new head coach Craig Berube might implement in the team.

During an appearance on the "Leafs Morning Take" podcast, Cooper was asked to share his thoughts on changes required in Toronto to bring in more success. He started by saying it is difficult to predict what changes Berube might make because he's not involved in their team:

“It's hard, that's hard for me to say because I'm not in the locker room, but I will tell you this,” Cooper said. “I mean, we played them in the playoffs the last, you know, couple years.

“Once we had to eke out an overtime win in Game 6 and then win a game in Game 7 to get through them. The next year, they went right through us. That's how close the Atlantic is.”

Cooper mentioned the tough competition in their division, especially noting the tight playoff games between Tampa Bay and Toronto over the past few years. He pointed out that the Atlantic Division is extremely competitive, with teams like Boston, Tampa and Toronto – and now Florida – being strong every season:

“At the time, it was Boston, Tampa and Toronto, and any one of us could have beat anybody. And now Florida's in the mix, and they're kind of, you know, kind of pushed themselves past the four of us,” he said.

“It's so hard to get out of the Atlantic, and I think you get judged on winning one playoff round or not winning a playoff round, and I think it's tough. The Leafs, I mean, they won a round against us. They could have won other rounds, but I don't think people understand how hard it is to do.”

Jon Cooper hails Craig Berube as 'hell of a coach'

Jon Cooper shared his thoughts on Craig Berube becoming the new head coach of the Leafs. He mentioned that he recently spoke with Berube about the whole process:

“I have a solid friendship with him,” Cooper said. I hate when these guys come into our division and I'm buddies with them. But I think he's a hell of a coach. I think he gets the best out of his players.”

“Honestly, I thought Sheldon Keefe did a heck of a job there. We played him the last two years in the playoffs. They were hard. Craig will be a different voice for them. I'm not sure what he's doing quite yet with the assistance but he's an honest coach.”

Cooper also mentioned that the previous Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe did a great job, especially during the tough playoff games against Tampa Bay:

“If fans of the team want to get most other players and have them, I know the way he's going to play and it's going to be hard to play against. But the one thing he'll make sure he gets out of the guys is an honest effort, and that's what Craig does.”

Jon Cooper said that he expects Berube to bring a new perspective and believes Berube will demand honesty and hard work from his players.