Boston Bruins' $90,000,000 star, Jakub Lauko set to represent Czechia at 2025 IIHF Men's World Championship

Boston Bruins forwards David Pastrnak and Jakub Lauko will represent Czechia at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship. It will be Pastrnak’s sixth time playing in the tournament, while Lauko will grace the international stage for the first time after five years. He last represented Czechia in the 2019-20 World Juniors.

The Bruins shared the news on their official X account.

"Czech it out 🇨🇿 @pastrnak96 and @jakub_lauko will represent Czechia at the upcoming 2025 IIHF Men's World Championship. #NHLBruins | @czehockey," the team tweeted on Monday.

Pastrnak finished the 2024-25 NHL season with 43 goals and 106 points in 82 games. He had a goal and an assist in his last game, a 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils. It was his sixth straight multi-point game to end the season. Pastrnak has passed 100 points in each of the last three seasons.

Pastrnak has already helped Czechia win gold in 2024 and bronze in 2022. He has 14 goals and 30 points in 32 games at the world championship.

Additionally, after Brad Marchand's trade to the Florida Panthers, Pastrnak's experience and eight-year $90 million contract until 2030-31 make him arguably the most deserving player to become the next captain of Boston.

Lauko scored five goals and 11 points in 56 games this campaign. His empty-net goal in the Bruins’ penultimate regular-season game set a career high, and he improved his offense late in the season with two goals in his last four games. In his international career, he has one goal and three points in 12 games across three World Junior tournaments.

Czechia will benefit from Pastrnak’s scoring and Lauko’s energy in this year’s championship.

Boston Bruins forward Jakub Lauko hailed David Pastrnak as a Hart Trophy candidate

Jakub Lauko praised David Pastrnak for his great season and said that he should be considered for the Hart Trophy. Lauko pointed out that Pastrnak leads the NHL in 5-on-5 and primary points.

"I saw some stats, like he’s got the most 5-on-5 points and primary [points], which is crazy," Lauko said on April 9, via Boston.com. "I think he definitely should be in consideration for the Hart (trophy) because I don’t (know) where we would be without him, and I think that’s the definition of Hart, right? The most valuable player for the team."

Pastrnak led Boston in scoring by 49 points. His stats and impact make him a clear MVP candidate, according to Lauko.

