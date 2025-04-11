Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak celebrates Patrick Maroon's retirement with a heartfelt gesture

On the eve of the Chicago Blackhawks' matchup with the Boston Bruins, David Pastrnak had a special gift for Patrick Maroon. On March 22, Maroon announced that he plans on retiring from the NHL following this season, so Pastrnak made the most of his ex-teammate being in town ahead of Thursday’s game.

Pastrnak showed his love for Maroon by gifting him a cake on Wednesday to celebrate his eventual retirement and commemorate the last NHL game he would play in Boston. Pastrnak shared a snap on his Instagram story.

On Thursday, bardown featured Pastrnak's post.

“David Pastrnak got Patrick Maroon a cake last night to celebrate his retirement,” bardown captioned.

The cake had a Bruins logo at the front and center.

“Happy Retirement, BIG RIG!” the message read.

Maroon’s Blackhawks defeated Pastrnak and the Bruins 5-2. Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, while Maroon skated 13 shifts. Boston (32-39-9) and Chicago (23-46-10) have already been eliminated from the playoffs.

David Pastrnak in Chicago Blackhawks vs. Boston Bruins, April 10 - Source: Getty

Pastrnak and Maroon played together briefly in Boston in 2023-24, with Maroon skating in two games with the club. It was enough time for the two to become acquainted. They also faced off during the 2019 Stanley Cup final, with St. Louis defeating Boston in seven games.

Maroon, a physical and scrappy player, has played 14 NHL seasons with a plethora of teams, including Anaheim, Tampa Bay and Edmonton. He has also won the Stanley Cup thrice.

Patrick Maroon hoists Stanley Cup with Blues, June 12, 2019 - Source: Getty

A native of St. Louis, Maroon won his first championship with his hometown team in 2019. He then went on to win back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Lightning (2020 and 2021).

Blues fans give Patrick Maroon a standing ovation

Patrick Maroon, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, announced his plan to retire on March 22 before the Blackhawks' matchup with the Blues, and ahead of his final NHL game playing in his hometown of St. Louis

The Flyers drafted Maroon in the sixth round in 2007 and he has played in 14 NHL seasons with eight teams. He was with the Blues when they won their first Stanley Cup in 2019.

Patrick Maroon, Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues. March 22- Source: Imagn

Before the game, Chicago Sports Network posted about Maroon discussing his career.

"Sometimes you've got to give up everything you know and everything you dreamed of your whole life," Maroon said on March 23. "I just know it's time for my family to start a new chapter in our lives."

During the second period, Blues fans gave Maroon a standing ovation as the Chicago forward saluted the stands. Players from both teams also tapped their sticks on the boards to honor the occasion.

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Bluesm March 22. - Source: Imagn

Despite the Blackhawks losing 4-1, Maroon was selected as First Star of the Game and was given another standing ovation for his final sendoff.

