Boston Bruins depth chart updated following Pat Maroon acquisition

The Boston Bruins have acquired Pat Maroon from the Minnesota Wild. According to Frank Seravalli, the trade for Maroon reportedly consists of the Wild getting a conditional sixth-round pick for the 2026 NHL draft.

Maroon's trade would be a valuable addition to the Bruins side looking to challenge for the Stanley Cup.

Take a look at the new roster after Pat Maroon's acquisition.

Forwards:

Jesper Boqvist, Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie

Danton Heinen, Jakub Lauko, Matthew Poitras, Pavel Zacha

Jake DeBrusk, Brad Marchand, James van Riemsdyk

Justin Brazeau, David Pasternak, Pat Maroon

Defensemen:

Brandon Carlo, Derek Forbort, Matt Grzelcyk

Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Charlier McAvoy

Kevin Shattenkirk, Parker Wotherspoon

Goaltenders:

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

The Bruins have relied largely on their wingers for points this season. Wingers David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand have contributed 91 and 56 points, respectively, this season, closely followed by center Charlie Coyle with 51 points.

Attacking from the left, James van Riemsdyk, Jake DeBrusk and Danton Heinen have constantly pitched in when the team has needed them, contributing to a massive 93 points combined. The addition of a Maroon is going to give the roster the depth of support it requires to go all the way this season.

What does Pat Maroon add to this Boston Bruins side?

Pat Maroon had a slow start to the season with the Minnesota Wild as he has only contributed four goals and 12 assists in 49 appearances.

Maroon brings experience to the roster and a winning mentality, which can be very useful in the season's final stretch.

Maroon, a three-time Stanley Cup winner (2019 - St. Louis Blues and 2020 & 2021 - Tampa Bay Lightning), will be a valuable addition to the Bruins franchise, who had their last Stanley Cup success in 2011.