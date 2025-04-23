Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney confirms coaching changes after disappointing season

The Boston Bruins are looking for a new full-time coach after firing Jim Montgomery in November. He was relieved of his duty after a poor start to Boston's season, with a record of 8-9-3.

Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney spoke to the media on Wednesday at a press conference. He took responsibility for the poor results this season and thanked Montgomery and Charlie Jacobs for their work.

"We've gotten to the pinnacle one time in 2019, and we have to expect — I have to accept — the responsibility that this team significantly underperformed, and the frustration the fan base has," Sweeney said. "The unique position that Cam (president Cam Neely) and I both have as players, knowing what this city craves in its hockey team, and we need to deliver that."

Joe Sacco took over as Boston's interim coach. Sweeney said Sacco is still being considered for the full-time role, but the Bruins are also looking at other coaches.

"Again, we've already put a plan in place (to hit the reset)," Sweeney said. "We started at the deadline to reestablish the leadership group that'll be necessary and to surround them with the most competitive, driven players that we can possibly put together. That'll include a coaching search."

The GM wants a coach who can improve Boston's offense and has NHL experience, which league insider Greg Wyshynski reported on X.

"GM Don Sweeney said the next @NHLBruins coach doesn't need to have been an NHL head coach before but "has to include some form of NHL exposure," Wyshynski tweeted on Wednesday.

The Bruins will decide on their new coach before next season starts.

Don Sweeney talked about Boston Bruins' trade deadline moves and offseason reset plans

The Boston Bruins missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016, and they had the fewest wins since the 2005-06 season. Injuries hurt the defense, and scoring was a problem. The team traded several players at the deadline, including captain Brad Marchand.

Sweeney admitted that the team started rebuilding at the trade deadline. It wants to add young players and draft picks.

"We have not hit a reset in quite some time," Sweeney said during Wednesday's presser. "Pragmatically, we chose that decision at this year's deadline to start to deepen the prospect pool, to look forward to what we have to do to hit the reset, to reestablish a core group, and to get us back to the competitive level that this organization deserves, the city deserves, and our families deserve."

David Pastrnak was a bright spot this season as he recorded 43 goals and 106 points. He has crossed the 40 goals and 100-point mark for the last three seasons. Goalie Jeremy Swayman is expected to bounce back next year, and he was signed to an eight-year $66,000,000 contract in October.

