Boston Bruins head coach Marco Sturm recently shared his thoughts on LA Kings forward Quinton Byfield's potential to reach superstar status.Byfield has emerged as a standout talent for the Kings, leveraging his 6'5" frame, explosive skating, and slick hands to become a unique force, often likened to a power running back for his ability to dominate with the puck.Sturm, who has contributed to the development of some of the Kings' top talents, including Byfield, discussed the young forward on a recent episode of the Spittin' Chiclets podcast.The Bruins coach emphasized that Byfield's potential is evident and believes that he will continue to climb, likely moving up the lineup to play alongside top players like Kempe, which could further elevate his game.&quot;Yes, absolutely. Just the way he had a slow start, I would say. But he just, you know what? He was 19 years old. He just needed a little bit more time than other guys. Yeah. But now you can see he's still not there yet, but he can see already how good he and I think he's just gonna get better and better. I think line-wise, he's gonna move up.&quot;&quot;He's gonna play even with better players. and all he was still playing. A lot of times in their mind, right. Can you imagine he plays with a guy like Kempe? I think he's just gonna get better,&quot; Sturm said.Quinton Byfield was drafted second overall in the 2020 NHL draft, becoming the highest-drafted Black player in league history. He notched four points through three goals and one assist in six playoff games for the Kings. In the regular season, he amassed 54 points through 23 goals and 31 assists in 81 games.Byfield is currently signed to a five-year, $31.25 million contract with the LA Kings, which was signed on July 15, 2024.Marco Sturm named 30th coach of the Boston BruinsMarco Sturm was announced as the 30th head coach of the Boston Bruins in June, replacing interim coach Joe Sacco.&quot;I'm extremely proud and excited to be here to get named the 30th Head Coach of the Boston Bruins. I mean, that alone, just to say it really gets me excited,&quot; said Sturm via NHL. &quot;I'm going to tell you this. When I saw Don Sweeney's name on my text, it was pretty special. It got me really excited. And, of course, I [wanted] to be an NHL coach, but this means more.Sturm served as the coach of the Ontario Reign in the AHL and was an assistant coach for the LA Kings from 2018 to 2022.