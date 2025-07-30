  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Boston Bruins
  • Boston Bruins HC Marco Sturm gets 100% honest about $31,250,000 LA Kings forward potentially achieving superstar status

Boston Bruins HC Marco Sturm gets 100% honest about $31,250,000 LA Kings forward potentially achieving superstar status

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Jul 30, 2025 05:47 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
Boston Bruins HC Marco Sturm gets 100% honest about $31,250,000 LA Kings forward potentially achieving superstar status - Source: Imagn

Boston Bruins head coach Marco Sturm recently shared his thoughts on LA Kings forward Quinton Byfield’s potential to reach superstar status.

Ad

Byfield has emerged as a standout talent for the Kings, leveraging his 6’5” frame, explosive skating, and slick hands to become a unique force, often likened to a power running back for his ability to dominate with the puck.

Sturm, who has contributed to the development of some of the Kings’ top talents, including Byfield, discussed the young forward on a recent episode of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast.

The Bruins coach emphasized that Byfield’s potential is evident and believes that he will continue to climb, likely moving up the lineup to play alongside top players like Kempe, which could further elevate his game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Yes, absolutely. Just the way he had a slow start, I would say. But he just, you know what? He was 19 years old. He just needed a little bit more time than other guys. Yeah. But now you can see he's still not there yet, but he can see already how good he and I think he's just gonna get better and better. I think line-wise, he's gonna move up."
Ad
"He's gonna play even with better players. and all he was still playing. A lot of times in their mind, right. Can you imagine he plays with a guy like Kempe? I think he's just gonna get better," Sturm said.
Ad

Quinton Byfield was drafted second overall in the 2020 NHL draft, becoming the highest-drafted Black player in league history. He notched four points through three goals and one assist in six playoff games for the Kings. In the regular season, he amassed 54 points through 23 goals and 31 assists in 81 games.

Byfield is currently signed to a five-year, $31.25 million contract with the LA Kings, which was signed on July 15, 2024.

Marco Sturm named 30th coach of the Boston Bruins

Marco Sturm was announced as the 30th head coach of the Boston Bruins in June, replacing interim coach Joe Sacco.

Ad
"I'm extremely proud and excited to be here to get named the 30th Head Coach of the Boston Bruins. I mean, that alone, just to say it really gets me excited," said Sturm via NHL. "I'm going to tell you this. When I saw Don Sweeney's name on my text, it was pretty special. It got me really excited. And, of course, I [wanted] to be an NHL coach, but this means more.
Ad

Sturm served as the coach of the Ontario Reign in the AHL and was an assistant coach for the LA Kings from 2018 to 2022.

Also Read: Boston Bruins' Marco Sturm reveals prior interview with $1.35B franchise ahead of being named head coach

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications