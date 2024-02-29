Boston Bruins injury report: Coach Jim Montgomery discloses lineup changes ahead of Vegas Golden Knights

Coach Jim Montgomery has announced strategic lineup changes as the Boston Bruins prepare to take on the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden tonight.

The Bruins, holding an impressive 34-12-14 record, are set to adjust their roster, with Jakub Lauko stepping in, Anthony Richard stepping out, and goalie Jeremy Swayman slated to guard the net.

The defensive lineup remains untouched as the team gears up for the faceoff at 7 p.m. ET.

"We think we have really good defenseman and we are confident with all of them, sorry eight now, with Carlo." Montgomery said.

Following a narrow 4-3 shootout loss to the Seattle Kraken on February 26, the Boston Bruins are eager to reassert their dominance on home ice.

The Vegas Golden Knights, sporting a solid 33-19-7 record, are coming off a resounding 6-2 triumph over the Toronto Maple Leafs on February 27.

The game can be watched on ESPN+, SNE, SNP, SNW, NESN, and SCRIPPS.

Jim Montgomery on the Boston Bruins's final stretch

On Wednesday, Coach Jim Montgomery expressed confidence about clinching the first spot in the Eastern Conference standings, as they are currently tied with the Florida Panthers at 82 points.

The Bruins trail just one point behind the Vancouver Canucks for the overall lead in the NHL points table

“If we win half more of those [overtime games], we’re at 87 points and we’re probably clear of first place by a little bit, first place in the League by a lot,” Montgomery said.

“I just worry about our play as a 5-on-5 team. That’s your primary focus. That’s how you win in the playoffs. Us building our identity for the playoffs is the No. 1 priority.”

Montgomery also pointed out the swings the Boston Bruins faced this year:

“There’s so many swings during the year -- and we’ve seen that this year -- and I think all these swings are going to help us.”

“You’ve got to overcome a lot more this year than we’ve had to in the past, and that’s a good thing in the long run. Everybody wants to peak at the right time, and peaking right now isn’t the right time."

It remains to be seen how deep Bruins go in the postseason.