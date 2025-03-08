Boston Bruins share tribute video for captain Brad Marchand following his trade to Florida Panthers

The Boston Bruins traded their captain, Brad Marchand, to the Florida Panthers on Friday. It was big news for the fans, who had grown up seeing Marchand's 16-year-long career with the team. The Bruins shared a tribute video showing several important moments of his career on X.

"Thank you, Brad, for 16 incredible years," the Bruins tweeted.

The clip started with a close-up of Marchand with his name on Boston's jersey. It then showed him working out in the gym and practicing on the ice, followed by his first NHL goal and first hat trick, which was against the Panthers.

One clip showed Marchand meeting a young fan on a flight.

"Hi Marchand, you remember me?" the kid asked.

"I do remember you," Marchand answered.

Another part of the video featured him visiting a hospital, dressed as Luigi from Super Mario. It also included a moment of him meeting Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs and shaking hands in the locker room.

The tribute featured a selfie video of Marchand after warmups, along with his Conor McGregor-style goal celebration. Another clip showed him greeting fans outside the arena and stepping off Boston's bus. There were also moments with Don Sweeney, Patrice Bergeron and Tie Domi.

The video showed Marchand wearing the "C" for the first time in 2023. It continued with shots of him tying his skates and smiling at the camera. A scene of him skating alone on an empty rink quickly transitioned to a goal against the Minnesota Wild.

The tribute recognized Marchand being named to the Bruins' All-Centennial Team. It featured quick moments, including a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs and a bench celebration with teammates. The final part of the clip showed him lifting the Stanley Cup in 2011. At the end, the video displayed a message for him.

"Thank You, Marchy," the message read.

Don Sweeney's comments on Brad Marchand's trade to the Panthers

Brad Marchand was traded to the Florida Panthers for a conditional second-round pick in the 2027 NHL draft. He is in the final season of his eight-year $49 million contract. Boston will retain 50% of his salary.

Marchand was expected to be out for 3-4 weeks with an upper-body injury, according to Bruins general manager Don Sweeney. He will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. Boston and Marchand started contract talks in July but could not agree.

“Just had a gap,” Sweeney said on Friday, via NHL.com. “Deep down. We had been talking really from day two of free agency in terms of what his intentions were and where we were at."

Marchand played a key role in the Bruins' success for over a decade. His time in Boston will always be remembered.

