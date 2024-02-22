Boston Bruins vs Calgary Flames projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 22nd February, 2024

The Calgary Flames will host the Boston Bruins in a matchup set for Thursday at 9 p.m. EST in Calgary, Alberta.
The Bruins come into this game after a thrilling 6-5 overtime victory against the Edmonton Oilers. With a record of 34-12-11, the Bruins lead the Atlantic Division and have been strong on the road with a 16-5-6 record. However, they have struggled in one-goal games, posting a 7-4-9 record.
The Flames, with a record of 26-25-5, sit sixth in the Pacific Division and hold a 13-13-1 home record. They excel when scoring three or more goals, boasting a 23-8-3 record under those circumstances.
This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season, with the Flames winning the previous matchup 4-1, with Nazem Kadri leading the charge with two goals.
Yegor Sharangovich is a top performer for the Flames, while Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak lead the Boston Bruins in scoring.
Boston Bruins projected lineups
Forwards
- Jake DeBrusk - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak
- Brad Marchand - Charlie Coyle - Danton Heinen
- James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Geekie - Anthony Richard
- Trent Frederic - Jesper Boqvist - Justin Brazeau
Defencemen
- Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy
- Mason Lohrei - Brandon Carlo
- Derek Forbort - Parker Wotherspoon
Goalies
- Linus Ullmark
- Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins starting goalie
Linus Ullmark will most likely be starting for the Boston Bruins. Here are his stats for this season:
- Games Played (GP): 28
- Games Started (GS): 26
- Wins (WINS): 16
- Losses (L): 6
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 4
- Goals Against (GA): 73
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.72
- Shots Against (SA): 838
- Saves (SV): 766
- Save Percentage (SV%): .914
- Shutouts (SO): 1
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 33 seconds
Calgary Flames projected lineups
Forwards
- Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
- Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
- Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko
- Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr
Defencemen
- Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
- MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
- Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal
Goalies
- Jacob Markstrom
- Daniel Vladar
Calgary Flames starting goalie
Jacob Markstrom will most likely be starting for the Flames. Here are his stats for this season:
- Games Played (GP): 35
- Games Started (GS): 35
- Wins (WINS): 18
- Losses (L): 15
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
- Goals Against (GA): 89
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.60
- Shots Against (SA): 1024
- Saves (SV): 935
- Save Percentage (SV%): .913
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 43 seconds