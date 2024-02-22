Boston Bruins vs Calgary Flames projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 22nd February, 2024

The Calgary Flames will host the Boston Bruins in a matchup set for Thursday at 9 p.m. EST in Calgary, Alberta.

The Bruins come into this game after a thrilling 6-5 overtime victory against the Edmonton Oilers. With a record of 34-12-11, the Bruins lead the Atlantic Division and have been strong on the road with a 16-5-6 record. However, they have struggled in one-goal games, posting a 7-4-9 record.

The Flames, with a record of 26-25-5, sit sixth in the Pacific Division and hold a 13-13-1 home record. They excel when scoring three or more goals, boasting a 23-8-3 record under those circumstances.

This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season, with the Flames winning the previous matchup 4-1, with Nazem Kadri leading the charge with two goals.

Yegor Sharangovich is a top performer for the Flames, while Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak lead the Boston Bruins in scoring.

Boston Bruins projected lineups

Forwards

Jake DeBrusk - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand - Charlie Coyle - Danton Heinen

James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Geekie - Anthony Richard

Trent Frederic - Jesper Boqvist - Justin Brazeau

Defencemen

Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Parker Wotherspoon

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Boston Bruins starting goalie

Linus Ullmark - Bruins.

Linus Ullmark will most likely be starting for the Boston Bruins. Here are his stats for this season:

Games Played (GP): 28

Games Started (GS): 26

Wins (WINS): 16

Losses (L): 6

Overtime Losses (OTL): 4

Goals Against (GA): 73

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.72

Shots Against (SA): 838

Saves (SV): 766

Save Percentage (SV%): .914

Shutouts (SO): 1

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 33 seconds

Calgary Flames projected lineups

Forwards

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko

Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defencemen

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal

Goalies

Jacob Markstrom

Daniel Vladar

Calgary Flames starting goalie

Jacob Markstrom - Flames

Jacob Markstrom will most likely be starting for the Flames. Here are his stats for this season:

Games Played (GP): 35

Games Started (GS): 35

Wins (WINS): 18

Losses (L): 15

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 89

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.60

Shots Against (SA): 1024

Saves (SV): 935

Save Percentage (SV%): .913

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 43 seconds