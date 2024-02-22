  • home icon
  • Boston Bruins vs Calgary Flames projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 22nd February, 2024

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Feb 22, 2024 14:36 GMT
Calgary Flames v Boston Bruins
The Calgary Flames will host the Boston Bruins in a matchup set for Thursday at 9 p.m. EST in Calgary, Alberta.

The Bruins come into this game after a thrilling 6-5 overtime victory against the Edmonton Oilers. With a record of 34-12-11, the Bruins lead the Atlantic Division and have been strong on the road with a 16-5-6 record. However, they have struggled in one-goal games, posting a 7-4-9 record.

The Flames, with a record of 26-25-5, sit sixth in the Pacific Division and hold a 13-13-1 home record. They excel when scoring three or more goals, boasting a 23-8-3 record under those circumstances.

This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season, with the Flames winning the previous matchup 4-1, with Nazem Kadri leading the charge with two goals.

Yegor Sharangovich is a top performer for the Flames, while Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak lead the Boston Bruins in scoring.

Boston Bruins projected lineups

Forwards

  • Jake DeBrusk - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak
  • Brad Marchand - Charlie Coyle - Danton Heinen
  • James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Geekie - Anthony Richard
  • Trent Frederic - Jesper Boqvist - Justin Brazeau

Defencemen

  • Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy
  • Mason Lohrei - Brandon Carlo
  • Derek Forbort - Parker Wotherspoon

Goalies

  • Linus Ullmark
  • Jeremy Swayman

Boston Bruins starting goalie

Linus Ullmark - Bruins.
Linus Ullmark will most likely be starting for the Boston Bruins. Here are his stats for this season:

  • Games Played (GP): 28
  • Games Started (GS): 26
  • Wins (WINS): 16
  • Losses (L): 6
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 4
  • Goals Against (GA): 73
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.72
  • Shots Against (SA): 838
  • Saves (SV): 766
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .914
  • Shutouts (SO): 1
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 33 seconds

Calgary Flames projected lineups

Forwards

  • Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
  • Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
  • Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko
  • Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defencemen

  • Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
  • MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
  • Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal

Goalies

  • Jacob Markstrom
  • Daniel Vladar

Calgary Flames starting goalie

Jacob Markstrom - Flames
Jacob Markstrom will most likely be starting for the Flames. Here are his stats for this season:

  • Games Played (GP): 35
  • Games Started (GS): 35
  • Wins (WINS): 18
  • Losses (L): 15
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
  • Goals Against (GA): 89
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.60
  • Shots Against (SA): 1024
  • Saves (SV): 935
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .913
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 43 seconds

