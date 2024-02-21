Boston Bruins vs Edmonton Oilers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 21st February, 2024

The Boston Bruins are on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on TNT and looks to be a colossal battle.

Boston is 33-12-11 and in second place in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins are coming off a 4-3 shootout win over the Dallas Stars to snap their four-game losing skid.

Edmonton, meanwhile, is 33-18-1, in third place in the Pacific division, and on a two-game winning streak. The Oilers are coming off a 6-3 road win over the Arizona Coyotes after defeating the Dallas Stars.

Boston Bruins projected lineups

Forwards

Jake DeBrusk - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand - Charlie Coyle - Danton Heinen

James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Geekie - Trent Frederic

Anthony Richard - Jesper Boqvsit - Justin Brazeau

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Kevin Shattenkirk

Boston Bruins starting goalie

Linus Ullmark is projected to start

Linus Ullmark is projected to be the starting goalie on Wednesday night for the Boston Bruins. Here are his stats for the season:

Games played: 28

Wins: 16

Losses: 6

OT Losses: 4

Goals Against: 73

Goals Against Average: 2.72

Shots Faced: 838

Saves: 765

Save Percentage: .913

Shutouts: 1

Edmonton Oilers projected lineups

Forwards

Leon Draisaitl - Connor McDavid - Corey Perry

Evander Kane - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Zach Hyman

Mattias Janmark - Ryan McLeod - Warren Foegle

Sam Gagner - Dylan Holloway - Derek Ryan

Defensemen

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak - Vincent Desharnais

Edmonton Oilers starting goalie

Stuart Skinner will start on Wednesday

The Edmonton Oilers will be starting Stuart Skinner on Wednesday. Here are his stats for the season:

Games played: 38

Wins: 25

Losses: 12

OT Losses: 1

Goals Against: 97

Goals Against Average: 2.57

Shots Faced: 1,028

Saves: 931

Save Percentage: .906

Shutouts: 2