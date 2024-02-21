Boston Bruins vs Edmonton Oilers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 21st February, 2024

  • home icon
By Cole Shelton
Modified Feb 21, 2024 14:58 GMT
The Boston Bruins are on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on TNT and looks to be a colossal battle.

Boston is 33-12-11 and in second place in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins are coming off a 4-3 shootout win over the Dallas Stars to snap their four-game losing skid.

Edmonton, meanwhile, is 33-18-1, in third place in the Pacific division, and on a two-game winning streak. The Oilers are coming off a 6-3 road win over the Arizona Coyotes after defeating the Dallas Stars.

Boston Bruins projected lineups

Forwards

  • Jake DeBrusk - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak
  • Brad Marchand - Charlie Coyle - Danton Heinen
  • James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Geekie - Trent Frederic
  • Anthony Richard - Jesper Boqvsit - Justin Brazeau

Defensemen

  • Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy
  • Hampus Lindholm - Brandon Carlo
  • Derek Forbort - Kevin Shattenkirk

Boston Bruins starting goalie

Linus Ullmark is projected to start
Linus Ullmark is projected to be the starting goalie on Wednesday night for the Boston Bruins. Here are his stats for the season:

  • Games played: 28
  • Wins: 16
  • Losses: 6
  • OT Losses: 4
  • Goals Against: 73
  • Goals Against Average: 2.72
  • Shots Faced: 838
  • Saves: 765
  • Save Percentage: .913
  • Shutouts: 1

Edmonton Oilers projected lineups

Forwards

  • Leon Draisaitl - Connor McDavid - Corey Perry
  • Evander Kane - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Zach Hyman
  • Mattias Janmark - Ryan McLeod - Warren Foegle
  • Sam Gagner - Dylan Holloway - Derek Ryan

Defensemen

  • Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
  • Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci
  • Brett Kulak - Vincent Desharnais

Edmonton Oilers starting goalie

Stuart Skinner will start on Wednesday
The Edmonton Oilers will be starting Stuart Skinner on Wednesday. Here are his stats for the season:

  • Games played: 38
  • Wins: 25
  • Losses: 12
  • OT Losses: 1
  • Goals Against: 97
  • Goals Against Average: 2.57
  • Shots Faced: 1,028
  • Saves: 931
  • Save Percentage: .906
  • Shutouts: 2

