Boston Bruins vs Montreal Canadiens: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 14th 2024

The Boston Bruins face off against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday, with the puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

Date: Thursday, March 14

Thursday, March 14 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV Channel: NESN (Bruins); TSN2, RDS (Canadiens)

NESN (Bruins); TSN2, RDS (Canadiens) Live Stream: Fubo TV, ESPN+, TSN+, RDS

Boston Bruins: Game Preview

In their recent game on March 11, the Bruins suffered a disappointing 5-1 defeat at home against the St. Louis Blues. Despite the setback, the Bruins have displayed consistency throughout the season, boasting an impressive 14-3-3 record against the Atlantic Division and an overall record of 38-14-15.

Notably, the Bruins have thrived in games where their opponents serve more penalty minutes, with a commendable 14-2-6 record in such matchups.

Boston Bruins: Key Players and Injuries

Key players to watch include Brad Marchand, who leads the Bruins with 27 goals and 31 assists, and Morgan Geekie, who has contributed five goals and two assists in the past 10 matchups, adding depth to the team's offense.

Injuries have presented challenges for the Boston Bruins, with key players such as Milan Lucic and Pat Maroon sidelined due to personal and back injuries. Apart from them, Derek Forbort is out due to an undisclosed injury, while Matthew Poitras has a shoulder injury.

Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview

In their previous game on March 12, the Canadiens delivered a strong performance, securing a convincing 3-0 victory at home over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Since the start of the season, the Canadiens have faced struggles, particularly against the Atlantic Division, where they hold a record of 4-11-4 and overall of 25-30-10.

Despite their standings, the Canadiens have maintained a solid penalty minutes average of 10.2 per game, ranking them eighth in league play.

Montreal Canadiens: Key Players and Injuries

Key players include Nicholas Suzuki, who leads the Canadiens with 25 goals and 36 assists, and Joshua Roy, who has contributed three goals and three assists in the last 10 games, providing offensive firepower for the team.

Injuries have plagued the Canadiens, with notable absences including Kirby Dach, who is out for the season with a knee injury. Two other players sidelined are Christian Dvorak and Colin White, for pectoral and upper-body injuries, respectively.