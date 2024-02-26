Boston Bruins vs Seattle Kraken projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 26th February, 2024

The Boston Bruins remain on the road to play the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 10 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Boston enters the game with a 34-12-13 record, which is good for second place in the East and first in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins are on a two-game losing skid and coming off a 3-2 OT loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Seattle, meanwhile, is 24-22-11 which is good for 12th place in the Western Conference. The Kraken are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild after beating Vancouver 5-2.

Boston Bruins projected lineups

Forwards

Jake DeBrusk - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand - Charlie Coyle - Danton Heinen

James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Geekie - Trent Frederic

Anthony Richard - Jesper Boqvsit - Justin Brazeau

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Kevin Shattenkirk

Boston Bruins projected starting goalie

Linus Ullmark is projected to start

Linus Ullmark is projected to be the starting goalie on Monday night for the Boston Bruins. Here are his stats for the season:

Games played: 29

Wins: 16

Losses: 6

OT Losses: 5

Goals Against: 76

Goals Against Average: 2.72

Shots Faced: 868

Saves: 792

Save Percentage: .912

Shutouts: 1

Seattle Kraken projected lineups

Forwards

Jared McCann - Matty Beniers - Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz - Alex Wennberg - Andre Burkovsky

Eeli Tolvanen - Yanni Gourde - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tomas Tatar - Tye Kartye - Brandon Tanev

Defensemen

Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak - Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin - Justin Schultz

Seattle Kraken projected starting goalie

Joey Daccord is expected to start on Monday

Joey Daccord is projected to be the Seattle Kraken's starting goalie on Monday night. Here are his stats for the campaign:

Games played: 39

Wins: 16

Losses: 12

OT Losses: 10

Goals Against: 92

Goals Against Average: 2.45

Shots Faced: 1,131

Saves: 1,039

Save Percentage: .919

Shutouts: 2