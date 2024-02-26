  • home icon
  • Boston Bruins vs Seattle Kraken projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 26th February, 2024

By Cole Shelton
Modified Feb 26, 2024 15:16 GMT
The Boston Bruins remain on the road to play the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 10 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Boston enters the game with a 34-12-13 record, which is good for second place in the East and first in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins are on a two-game losing skid and coming off a 3-2 OT loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Seattle, meanwhile, is 24-22-11 which is good for 12th place in the Western Conference. The Kraken are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild after beating Vancouver 5-2.

Boston Bruins projected lineups

Forwards

  • Jake DeBrusk - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak
  • Brad Marchand - Charlie Coyle - Danton Heinen
  • James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Geekie - Trent Frederic
  • Anthony Richard - Jesper Boqvsit - Justin Brazeau

Defensemen

  • Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy
  • Mason Lohrei - Brandon Carlo
  • Derek Forbort - Kevin Shattenkirk

Boston Bruins projected starting goalie

Linus Ullmark is projected to start
Linus Ullmark is projected to be the starting goalie on Monday night for the Boston Bruins. Here are his stats for the season:

  • Games played: 29
  • Wins: 16
  • Losses: 6
  • OT Losses: 5
  • Goals Against: 76
  • Goals Against Average: 2.72
  • Shots Faced: 868
  • Saves: 792
  • Save Percentage: .912
  • Shutouts: 1

Seattle Kraken projected lineups

Forwards

  • Jared McCann - Matty Beniers - Jordan Eberle
  • Jaden Schwartz - Alex Wennberg - Andre Burkovsky
  • Eeli Tolvanen - Yanni Gourde - Oliver Bjorkstrand
  • Tomas Tatar - Tye Kartye - Brandon Tanev

Defensemen

  • Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson
  • Jamie Oleksiak - Will Borgen
  • Brian Dumoulin - Justin Schultz

Seattle Kraken projected starting goalie

Joey Daccord is expected to start on Monday
Joey Daccord is projected to be the Seattle Kraken's starting goalie on Monday night. Here are his stats for the campaign:

  • Games played: 39
  • Wins: 16
  • Losses: 12
  • OT Losses: 10
  • Goals Against: 92
  • Goals Against Average: 2.45
  • Shots Faced: 1,131
  • Saves: 1,039
  • Save Percentage: .919
  • Shutouts: 2

