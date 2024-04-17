Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Head to head, last 5 games, playoff record and more for 2024 NHL playoffs 1st round

With the NHL playoffs on the 20th, the league has treated fans to a special showdown. The Boston Bruins will clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the Eastern Conference. Both are hockey giants with history and rivalry.

The Bruins have secured the second spot in the Atlantic Division with a record of 47-20-15. They will enjoy a home-ice advantage against the Toronto Maple Leafs, who secured the third spot with a 46-25-10 record. Boston will give its all in a best-of-seven series sure to proceed to the next round.

Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Head-to-head

During the regular season, these teams faced off four times, with the Bruins emerging victorious on all occasions. The matchups showcased the Bruins' dominance, with scores of 3-2 (shootout), 4-3 (overtime), 4-1, and 4-1 again in their favor.

Last five games for Boston

Sun, 7 Apr vs Florida W3-2 OT Wed, 10 Apr vs Carolina L4-1 Sun, 14 Apr vs Pittsburgh W6-4 Tue, 16 Apr vs Washington L2-0 Wed, 17 Apr vs Ottawa L3-1

Last five games for Maple Leafs

Tue, 9 Apr vs Pittsburgh W3-2 OT Wed, 10 Apr vs New Jersey W5-2 Fri, 12 Apr vs New Jersey L6-5 Sun, 14 Apr vs Detroit L5-4 OT Wed, 17 Apr vs Florida L5-2

Key players and performances

The Boston Bruins have been led by standout forwards David Pastrnak (110 points), Brad Marchand (67 points) and Charlie Coyle (60 points). Their defensive anchor Charlie McAvoy has contributed significantly with 47 points. In goal, Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark have given solid performances throughout the season.

Against Toronto, Pastrnak led the charge with seven points, followed by Jake DeBrusk with six points and Marchand with five. Swayman was particularly impressive with a 3-0-0 record and stellar stats against the Maple Leafs.

On the Maple Leafs' side, the dynamic duo of Auston Matthews (107 points) and William Nylander (97 points) has been scary for the opponents. Mitch Marner and John Tavares have also been crucial to the depth and offensive firepower.

In their matchups against Boston, Matthews and Marner stood out with four and three points, respectively. In goal for Toronto, Joseph Woll faced challenges against the Bruins but wants to make a statement in the playoffs.

Playoff record and expectations

The Boston Bruins and Maple Leafs have a storied playoff history, having faced each other 16 times, with both teams claiming eight victories. Boston has dominated recent matchups, winning the last six playoff meetings.

The last time these two clashed was in the playoffs in 2019. The Bruins edged out the Maple Leafs then in a thrilling seven-game series before advancing to the Stanley Cup final.

Both teams have experienced playoff highs and lows. Toronto's last Stanley Cup win dates back to 1967, while Boston's most recent victory was in 2011.

With home-ice advantage for Boston and Toronto's hunger for postseason success, the stage is set for an epic battle on the ice.

