Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 4th 2024

The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs will face each other on Monday at Scotiabank Arena. The puck is scheduled to drop at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on ESPN+.

Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game info

Date: Monday, March 4, 2024

Monday, March 4, 2024 Time : 7:00 p.m. ET

: 7:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Fubo TV

Fubo TV Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

Boston Bruins: Game Preview

The Boston Bruins are hopeful with a record of 35-13-14. They are placed second in the Atlantic Division with 84 points below Florida who have 86 points.

In their previous game, the Bruins suffered a disappointing 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday. They are struggling to find their footing with a 3-3-5 record in their past 11 games. The team has struggled recently, still, they have secured 11 points out of a possible 22 in this span.

Boston Bruins: Key players and stats

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 87 points, including 38 goals and 49 assists. His goal-scoring is particularly impressive with 11 power-play goals and 302 shots on goal. Pastrnak maintains the assists lead with 49 and 18 plus-minus rating. Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle have 53 and 50 points, respectively.

Injured players

Matt Grzelcyk (D): Undisclosed, Day-to-Day.

Justin Brazeau (RW): Undisclosed, Day-to-Day.

Pavel Zacha (C): Lower Body, Day-to-Day.

Hampus Lindholm (D): Undisclosed, IR. Expected out until at least March 4.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs have maintained a decent performance with a record of 35-17-8. They are placed third in the Atlantic Division with 78 points below Florida and Boston.

The Leafs defeated the New York Rangers 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday. With an impressive record of eight wins in their last nine games, they have been in scintillating form, consistently finding the back of the net with an average of 4.8 goals per game in their past 10 outings.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Key players and stats

William Nylander has been leading the team with 83 points, comprising 33 goals and 50 assists. Auston Matthews dominates the goals department with 53 goals, including 15 power-play goals, in 252 shot attempts. Nylander boasts 22 power-play assists.

Injured players

Ilya Lyubushkin (D): Head injury, Day-to-Day.

Mark Giordano (D): Concussion, IR. Expected out until at least March 9.

Conor Timmins (D): Illness, IR. Expected out until at least March 4.