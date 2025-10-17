  • home icon
"Bouchard and McDavid had a brutal game": EDM fans hold Oilers stars accountable after dismal 4-2 loss to Islanders

By ARJUN B
Published Oct 17, 2025 04:12 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at New York Islanders - Source: Imagn
Fans hold Oilers stars accountable after dismal 4-2 loss to Islanders- Source: Imagn

Edmonton Oilers fans were quick to voice their frustration after a disappointing 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday. The loss drops the Oilers' record to 2-1-1 for the season.

A costly turnover caused by Evan Bouchard late in the first period directly led to Mathew Barzal's goal, which set the tone for a rough night.

Fans flooded social media with criticism of the Oilers players. One fan called out,

“Bouchard and McDavid had a brutal game,”
Another fan wrote,

"Bouchard has one game to redeem himself before he gets drawn and quartered by everyone in Edmonton."
Here are some fan reactions:

"evan bouchard with one of the worst games you’ll ever see from a top pairing dman & the greatest player in the world passing the puck away from the slot with a wide open net…" one fan wrote.
"They clearly need to play McDavid and Draisaitl more on the PK, PP and 5x5." another fan wrote.
"I know we’re paying him 10 mil but can we scratch Bouchard" a user commented.
"I don’t know if this is good or bad but every time we lose the team plays well but its one or two guys that completely ruin it for all the boys. We outplayed them but Bouchard and idiot Frederic with his late penalty decided to give NYI a gift. Incredibly frustrating." a fan wrote.
Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins got goals for the Oilers. Bo Horvat (three goals) and Matthew Barzal netted for New York.

David Rittich has 30 saves in the win. Stuart Skinner stopped 21 shots in the loss.

Game recap: Oilers lose 4-2 against Islanders

After Evan Bouchard’s turnover led to Matthew Barzal’s opening goal, Leon Draisaitl tied late in the first period, finishing a slick give-and-go with McDavid on the power play.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins then scored ahead midway through the second to make it 2-1, firing a shot from the left circle to the far corner.

But Bo Horvat, at the end of the second period, scored short-handed on a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau to tie the game 2-2.

In the third, Horvat scored a one-timer on the power play set up by Mathew Barzal to make it 3-2 Islanders. Horvat later sealed the deal with an empty-netter in the final seconds.

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Edited by Brad Taningco
