Bowen Byram trade not ruled out by Insider despite Sabres electing arbitration; highlights key 'decision' window

The Buffalo Sabres have taken defenseman Bowen Byram to salary arbitration. Byram is a restricted free agent, and he did not file for arbitration himself, leaving the door open for an offer sheet from another team. But the team-elected arbitration removes that option.

Speaking on Monday, Insider Chris Johnston said on his podcast that the arbitration decision sets a clear deadline.

"Yeah, interesting spot now, because the Sabers have elected for a team-elected salary arbitration with Bowen Byram, which means a couple of things," Johnston said. "First of all, he gets to choose whether it would be a one or two-year award from the arbitrator.

Byram is two years away from becoming an unrestricted free agent. He was traded to Buffalo from Colorado in March last season. He has not signed a long-term deal with the Sabres yet. Reports suggest that Byram might want a trade. His path to a bigger role in Buffalo is blocked by Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power.

"So to my knowledge, he hasn't chosen what his award will be, but he has the ability to say, 'Hey, I'll go through arbitration, and it's a two-year award, and then I'm a UFA at the end.' So it hands him some power..." Johnston said.

Arbitration hearings are expected between July 20 and August 4. Byram’s agent, Darren Ferris, can choose a one- or two-year deal if arbitration happens. A two-year award would allow Byram to hit free agency in 2026. Ferris has a history of advising clients to test free agency.

"At the end of it, if nothing works out, if you don't get a longer term contract, essentially them...," Johnston said. " if you don't find a trade, you can just go through the arbitration hearing and you get the award and the players under contract for at least one or two more years from that point."

The Sabres must decide if they want to trade Bowen Byram or keep him. They can make a trade before the hearing. If not, they will move forward with a one- or two-year contract from arbitration.

Bowen Byram could be traded by the Sabres

The Sabres are open to trading Bowen Byram, but they want a player in return. Last week, Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said they are not looking for draft picks or prospects. Teams like the St. Louis Blues and San Jose Sharks are interested in Byram.

"If there's a deal out there that makes sense for us that we think is going to improve our roster we're open to it," Adams said, last week, via The Hockey News. "If there's not, we're not in a situation where we're looking to move him out or looking to move him for futures and stuff like that"

Byram had 38 points in 82 games last season. He played the year as the Sabres' top defensive pair alongside Rasmus Dahlin. The year between Colorado and Buffalo.

The next few weeks are important for both Bowen Byram and the Sabres.

