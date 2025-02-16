Brad Marchand, $66,500,000 D-man, and other NHL stars make their feelings known about 4 Nations moving to Boston

Brad Marchand and Team Canada lost 3-1 to Team USA on Saturday at Bell Centre in Montreal. It was an all-out battle that started with three fights and ended with the Americans celebrating victory.

The US punched its ticket to the finals with a 2-0-0-0 (six points) record, and despite the loss, Canada still controls its destiny with 0-1-1-0 (two points). The scene shifts to TD Garden in Boston for the remainder of the tournament.

Players on both teams of the rivalry spoke about the move to Boston, where they could potentially meet again in the finals.

"It's a whole different element, you know, being in Boston, and obviously been there for a long time now," Brad Marchand said on Sunday, via the Boston Bruins' YouTube channel. "So it'll be a really special opportunity. They bleed for the sports you know, they take so much pride in being good teams, in the way they support their group, and, you know, they let you know every single day how much they care.

"So it means a lot. You know, the high expectations they have there and the will to win, it makes it a lot more fun playing there."

Canada's Seth Jarvis discussed the passion Boston fans have and the energy they'll give to Team USA.

"They're die-hard for their Bruins, I've experienced that," Jarvis said. "So it's a great place to play, even fun to go in there and play. The energy is always there. The crowds always into it. So I'm sure when we move over there, it's gonna be the same way."

Americans Jack Eichel, Adam Fox and Matt Boldy are excited to play in their home country.

"It's gonna be awesome," Eichel said. "You have a lot of memories and that, that that arena, and you just have the home crowd and be, you know, somewhere that is so special to me. It's gonna be great. I'm really looking forward to it," Eichel said.

"They got a lot of history to it. I think hockey, and frankly, all their sports, their fans, have a lot of energy, a lot of passion," Fox said.

"Fans in general, for every sport in Boston, you know, they're passionate, they're there," Boldy said. "They're loud, energetic."

Many hockey fans are hoping for an epic rematch between Canada and the US for the final game in Boston on Thursday.

Brad Marchand and Team Canada must beat Team Finland

Brad Marchand and Team Canada must handle business on Monday if they want another shot at taking down Team USA. Canada will take on Team Finland in a must-win game for both teams.

It will be interesting to see how Canada coach Jon Cooper shuffles his lineup. Brad Marchand saw just 8:23 of ice time on Saturday, and fans are wondering if he'll look to rekindle his chemistry with Sidney Crosby, which was on display at other international tournaments.

Canada and Finland will face off in a do-or-die matchup on Monday in Boston. The puck drops at 1 p.m. EST at TD Garden.

