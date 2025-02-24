Brad Marchand breaks silence on his future with Boston Bruins amidst ongoing extension talks

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand's future with the team is unclear. The 36-year-old is a pending unrestricted free agent in the final season of an eight-year $49,000,000 contract.

With Boston (27-24-7) on the outside of the playoffs looking in, rumors have swirled surrounding Marchand potentially being dealt ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney spoke to the media on Sunday and mentioned that the team continues to negotiate with their captain on a contract extension.

Marchand was asked about the contract talks during his media availability on Monday.

"We're obviously in talks," Marchand said (02:00). "I feel like I understand where I'm at personally. But again, that's, that's gonna stay between us.

"I've always planned on playing here my entire career. That hasn't changed the, you know, they're aware of that. I think everyone's aware of that. It's, you know, it's a gift to be playing for this team, and it's, I take a tremendous amount of pride in it. So, yeah, that's always been the goal."

Marchand has been productive again this season, racking up 45 points (20 goals, 25 assists) in 58 games. His Bruins (61 points) are one point behind the Ottawa Senators (62 points) and Columbus Blue Jackets (62 points) for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Brad Marchand was on Chris Johnston's latest trade board

Brad Marchand was the 10th ranked player on TSN hockey insider Chris Johnston's latest trade board. Johnston said that it's not clear whether the Bruins would move Marchand, although his name has surfaced in the rumor mill.

Plenty of playoff contenders would likely be interested in acquiring him. He has an abundance of playoff experience having amassed 138 points (56 goals, 82 assists) in 157 career postseason games. Marchand knows what it takes to win as he won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011, the World Cup of Hockey with Canada in 2016 and the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off with Team Canada.

Marchand remains a Bruin and will be in action on Tuesday when Boston hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at TD Garden.

