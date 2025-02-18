Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand downplayed any concerns about being booed by USA fans during the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game.

On Monday, Team Canada secured its place in the final after defeating Finland 5-3. The 4 Nations Face-Off final will feature a highly anticipated rematch between the US and Canada following their intense matchup last week. The game saw three fights break out in less than ten seconds into the first period.

Brad Marchand, who will be playing at the Bruins' home arena while representing Canada, stated that he hasn't given much thought to the possibility of being booed, noting that he has faced this situation throughout his career and isn't particularly worried about it.

"No, I haven’t thought about it. At the end of the day, I’ve been booed everywhere. So I’m not too worried about it," said Brad Marchand post-game.

The United States had already qualified after winning 3-1 against Canada last week. On Thursday, both nations are set to meet again for a rematch at the 4 Nations Face-Off final at TD Garden in Boston.

How Brad Marchand and Canada downed Finland

On Monday, Canada and Finland faced off at TD Garden for their final round-robin game. The Canadians got off to an electrifying start, scoring twice in less than a minute in the first period.

Quick goals from Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon made it 2-0. At 13:02, Brayden Point extended the lead to 3-0 before heading into the second period.

"The last thing we wanted to do was go home today or tomorrow," MacKinnon said. "We'd love to play [the United States] again. We feel we can beat those guys."

MacKinnon doubled his goal tally for the night, giving Canada a 4-0 lead. The Finnish players fought back in the third period, scoring three straight goals. Esa Lindell and Mikael Granlund, who scored twice, brought Finland within one.

"We came here for this purpose and now it's win one more game, and it just happens to be against the team that beat us after the fireworks that went off Saturday night," Canada coach Jon Cooper said. "I think it should be a pretty good made-for-TV event."

However, a late empty-net goal by Sidney Crosby with less than a minute remaining sealed the win for Canada. Sam Reinhart accumulated three points while Crosby, MacKinnon, and McDavid racked up two points apiece.

