Captain Brad Marchand has downplayed trade speculation regarding his future with the Boston Bruins amid concerns about the team's playoff prospects.

According to reports, the Bruins may consider trading Marchand, who's in the final year of a $49 million contract, if the team continues to struggle.

Following the Bruins' 6-2 defeat to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night, Marchand said that he's not concerned about speculation and that his focus remains on contributing to the Bruins as long as he's a part of the organization.

"No, I mean, I, I'm not really worried about what's being said in the media. At the end of the day, like I said, there are going to make the decisions for the group they feel is necessary.

I have no control over that, so going to worry about what's going on here and plan for this group. And, you know, as long as we're in Boston Bruins, that's what I'm worried about," Marchand said when asked about trade speculation around him.

It's difficult to envision the Bruins trading their captain at the trade deadline, but if they do so, there would be several teams interested in acquiring the veteran.

Brad Marchand was selected 71st overall by the Bruins in the 2006 NHL Draft and has been with the organization for 16 seasons. The 36-year-old has accumulated 40 points through 19 goals and 21 assists this season.

Brad Marchand and the Bruins lose back-to-back

On Wednesday, Brad Marchand and the Bruins faced a second consecutive defeat after losing 6-2 to the Winnipeg Jets. In their previous outing, they were crushed 7-2 by the Buffalo Sabres.

"It’s been a different year.We’re facing a lot of adversity this year, and we don’t have a choice but to work through it. You can’t get caught up in frustration. Obviously, none of us are happy where we’re at and the position we’re in, especially considering where we expected to be to start the year, but you can’t focus on that," said Marchand post-game.

"You have to focus on being better for the next one and that’s what we have to worry about," he added.

The Boston Bruins dropped to fifth in the Atlantic Division with a 25-22-6 record and 56 points and are second in the wild-card standings.

Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins will hope to end their two-game skid when they host the NY Rangers at TD Garden on Saturday.

