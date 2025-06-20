Brad Marchand crowd-surfs to Oilers' victory song 'Pink Pony Club' during Panthers' celebration at E11EVEN nightclub in Miami [WATCH]

The Florida Panthers had an epic celebration to enjoy their second consecutive Stanley Cup victory on Thursday. The entire team went over to the E11Even nightclub in Miami and quite literally partied the night away.

Ad

The Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers in six games, becoming the second team in a decade, after the Tampa Bay Lightning, to win the title consecutively. Their strong forecheck and lineup depth propelled them to the trophy, establishing them as the club to beat in the Eastern Conference moving forward.

Quite understandably, the team wanted to show off Lord Stanley. One of the videos from the nightclub shows the entire crowd singing Queen's We Are the Champions, with all of Florida's players in the middle.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another video shows trade deadline signing Brad Marchand raising the Cup and surfing among the crowd, all while Pink Pony Club plays on the speakers. The Cats also played the song in their clubhouse celebrations following their Game 6 victory.

The Chappell Roan hit single was popularized by the Oilers, who played it in their clubhouse after wins during the playoffs, before it became the Rogers Palace staple ahead of games.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Marchand deserves all the love and appreciation from the South Florida hockey fans as he became a prized midseason pick. After leaving the Boston Bruins after 16 seasons, he became an instant hit with the Panthers.

Marchand became the clubhouse leader and scored six crucial goals during the Stanley Cup Finals, two of which were game-winners, on his way to 20 points during the postseason.

NHL analyst predicts Brad Marchand's free agency contract

Unlike Sam Bennett, who made his intentions clear about staying in Miami, Brad Marchand has left it to the upcoming days to decide whether he remains a Panther for the future.

Ad

As per Frank Seravalli, he is expected to garner a contract in the range of $8-8.5 million through his age-41 season.

"Brad Marchand appears to be very much up for grabs, and the list of suitors for Brad Marchand will be long because of the fact that he's 37 years old," the insider said. "One team or another may have to stretch to four years to get it done, but he's going to be looking at an AAV—eight, eight and a half, maybe even north of that.

Ad

"With how productive he was in these playoffs and how he showed that he's not one of those guys that's going to be downturned on the age curve anytime soon. He was a force in the Stanley Cup playoffs."

Alongside the Panthers, the Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to be suitors for Marchand. The Leafs need a strong 'on-the-face' character like the former Bruins captain and will have a ton of cap space freed with the supposed departure of Mitch Marner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama