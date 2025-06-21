Brad Marchand drops bold announcement on his future with Panthers' during Stanley Cup celebration

Brad Marchand made a clear statement during the Panthers’ Stanley Cup celebration. He joined the team this season near the trade deadline after spending 16 years with the Boston Bruins.

Marchand was the their captain and won his first Stanley Cup with them in 2011. His move to Florida raised questions, but he found his perfect fit.

“I’m not leaving,” Marchand said on Friday, via "The FLA Cats" podcast's David.

It had fans speculating that he plans to stay in Florida for four more years.

Marchand also asked something from Panthers general manager Bill Zito.

"Give me a contract," Marchand said.

Marchand had a strong impact in the 2025 playoffs, recording 10 goals and 20 points in 23 games. Most of his goals came at even strength, with just one power-play goal and one short-handed goal.

In the Stanley Cup Final, he scored six goals against the Edmonton Oilers, including two goals and a plus-3 in Game 5, which Florida win in six games. It was a big change from 2024, when the Oilers pushed the series to Game 7, despite being down 3-0.

Marchand also played well without the puck, as he finished the playoffs with a plus-17 rating, 33 hits and 48 penalty minutes. His "rat" energy and experience helped the Panthers stay focused in close games, beating the Oilers mentally.

Even at 37, Marchand loves playing in high-pressure playoff situations. He showed good chemistry with his new teammates, and winning the title has once again raised his value, especially after his exit from Boston.

Chris Johnston's earlier comments hinting at a potential four-year contract for Brad Marchand

On "The Chris Johnston Show," NHL insider Chris Johnston predicted a four-year contract for Brad Marchand. He said that Marchand may look for a three or four-year contract in free agency.

Johnston thinks the Florida Panthers might not offer him a long-term deal. However, he believes several teams will offer Marchand a guaranteed contract for three or four years.

"I think, you know he's, he's at a stage where he's looking to make pretty good money," Johnston said on June 9. "And I think the market is going to have it out there for him, probably on guaranteed contracts that are lasting three years or four years."

Johnston added that the decision will come down to business. Marchand loves Florida but wants a good contract.

