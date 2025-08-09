Brad Marchand drops stern 3-word reaction to Nova Scotia's drought-driven hiking ban

Brad Marchand has spoken out about Nova Scotia’s new ban on entering the woods. The Florida Panthers forward shared a reel about the rule on his Instagram story and wrote,
“This is Outrageous.”
Marchand’s comment adds attention to the growing pushback. The 37-year-old signed a six-year, $31.5 million contract with Florida in July after being traded from the Boston Bruins in March. He had 51 points last season and has played 16 NHL seasons.
Starting August 5, 2025, the province has restricted almost all access to forest areas until October. The ban stops people from hiking, fishing, backcountry camping, or visiting private woodland property, even if invited by the owner.
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, in his official statement, said that the step is needed because of hot, dry weather and the high risk of wildfires.
“Conditions continue to be extremely dry,” Houston said, via novascotia.ca.
"Until we get a significant amount of rain, we’re at an elevated risk of wildfires. Most wildfires are caused by human activity, so to reduce the risk, we’re keeping people out of the woods until conditions improve.
"I’m asking everyone to do the right thing – don’t light that campfire, stay out of the woods and protect our people and communities.”
After this ban, if somebody breaks the rule, they would be fined $25,000.
Brad Marchand says 2025 Stanley Cup win feels “completely different” from the first in 2011
In an August 7 interview with Forbes, Brad Marchand compared his 2025 Stanley Cup win with the Florida Panthers to his first with the Boston Bruins in 2011.
“Completely different feels in the sense that I was in much different parts of my life,” he said.
At 23, that first win felt “like a blur” as he focused on staying in the NHL. Fourteen years later, Brad Marchand said it was different because he has a wife and three kids.
“I’m watching it through their eyes, and their appreciation for it,” Marchand said.
He explained the first Cup was “just all about me,” while this one was about “us being able to celebrate and enjoy it together.” After many close playoff runs, he added,
“When you’ve been at this long, you realize how hard it is and how many things need to go right to win one. We've experienced a few pretty tough defeats in that time period, and my kids have felt that.”
Now, as training camp nears, Brad Marchand will focus on preparing for the new season with hopes of winning a third Stanley Cup.
