Brad Marchand and ex-Bruins teammate Charlie McAvoy's families link up over hibachi session

This Tuesday, Brad Marchand and his former Bruins teammate Charlie McAvoy’s families linked up for a rooftop hibachi dinner. On Tuesday, Marchand’s wife Katrina and McAvoy’s wife Kiley shared several stories on their Instagram from the get-together.

Kiley McAvoy first shared a snap from the dinner showing two hibachi chefs at the grill. She captioned the story:

“Strike out”

Later, she posted a heartwarming photo of her son Rhys sleeping in a stroller, wrapped in a blanket, as Brad Marchand’s daughters Sawyer and Rue leaned in watching him.

“@kasloane family 🥺❤️,” Kiley wrote in the caption.

via Instagram /@kileymcavoy, @kasloane

Katrina Marchand reposted the story on her own account and later shared another story from her friend Jennifer’s account which saw her sharing a big hug with Kiley.

“Love you tons 🤍 Thanks for helping me ambush my girl this morning!” Katrina wrote.

Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy were very close during his time in Boston. They shared the Bruins locker room for almost seven seasons until Marchand’s surprise trade earlier this year on deadline day.

Charlie McAvoy was left heartbroken after Brad Marchand’s trade

Earlier this year, the Boston Bruins traded longtime captain Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers and defenseman Charlie McAvoy was left as heartbroken as the fans.

After the deal, McAvoy shared Instagram stories featuring throwback shots with departed teammates. One showed him hugging Marchand during a game against the Calgary Flames, paired with two broken heart emojis. He also posted pictures with Trent Frederic, Charlie Coyle, and Brandon Carlo, all of whom were moved in the Bruins’ roster overhaul.

McAvoy later addressed his feelings after the major shakeup. He mentioned that though trades are a part of the sport, it still stings to let teammates go.

“There's another aspect to this game that has nothing to do with on the ice, and that's the friendships of it and the relationships and the reality of it. Been here a while now. I've seen a lot of my friends no longer here.”

“It's a problem everyone goes through, not just me. But it stings. It does. All those guys, you wish nothing but the best for them. They're very easy to cheer for. Every one of them. Every guy that we lost,” he added.

Marchand’s trade originally brought Boston a conditional second-round pick that could become a first if Florida reaches the conference final, which they did, and he played in at least half their games.

