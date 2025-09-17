  • home icon
  • Brad Marchand gets 100% real on Panthers' income tax advantage - "If we were not in a non-tax state, it wouldn’t have worked out"

Brad Marchand gets 100% real on Panthers' income tax advantage - "If we were not in a non-tax state, it wouldn't have worked out"

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Sep 17, 2025 20:02 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
Brad Marchand gets 100% real on Panthers' income tax advantage - "If we were not in a non-tax state, it wouldn’t have worked out" - Source: Imagn

Florida Panthers star forward Brad Marchand was blunt about the so-called tax advantage his team has over other NHL clubs.

The two-time Stanley Cup winner was quoted during the Panthers media day on Wednesday, in which he addressed the issue of the tax advantage in Florida.

Marchand stated:

“Call it a spade of spade, if we were not in a non-tax state, it wouldn’t have worked out probably for two guys (him, Bennett, Ekblad). Two guys probably would have been leaving in that situation. So it’s a benefit that this team has, we were able to utilize and make work.”
The comments underscore the supposed tax advantage offered by Florida. Florida, along with Texas and Tennessee, doesn’t require income tax payments like other US states and Canada. As such, there is a perceived advantage for teams like the Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Dallas Stars, and Nashville Predators.

This fiscal situation enabled the Panthers to re-sign Brad Marchand, defenseman Aaron Ekblad, and center Sam Bennett as they accepted lower salaries. The lower salary is offset by the lower tax burden.

As a result, players in no-income tax states essentially get paid the same as they would in income tax states due to their lower tax burden.

Brad Marchand didn’t expect to be back in Florida

Marchand believes that NHLers like Florida for its lifestyle and winning tradition - Source: Imagn
During the media day, Brad Marchand was also honest about his prospects of returning to Florida this season.

The former Boston Bruins’ captain had this to say about returning to the Panthers, as quoted by Sportsnet:

“I honestly didn’t think there was a chance of it happening. I did not expect to be a Panther this year if I’m being completely honest. I just didn’t think that it could work with everybody.”

The comments came on the heels of the seemingly impossible task of re-signing him, along with Ekblad and Bennett. However, all three took team-friendly deals, allowing the Panthers to keep the trio in the fold.

Brad Marchand dispelled any questions about the signings by declaring:

“Guys are just willing to take less to come here and be part of it and have a great lifestyle.”

If Marchand’s assertions prove correct, players would rather take less money to enjoy a more comfortable lifestyle and be part of a winning organization.

Brad Marchand’s words could ring true as long as the Florida Panthers remain a Stanley Cup contender,

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Edited by Nestor Quixtan
