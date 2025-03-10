Brad Marchand gets emotional addressing his relationship with Bruins post shocking Panthers trade

The hockey world is still processing that Brad Marchand is now a Florida Panther. The former Boston Bruins captain was dealt to their rivals in a shocking move just minutes before Friday's 3 p.m. EST trade deadline. Boston received a conditional 2027 second-round draft pick that could become a first-rounder.

Ad

Marchand spoke to the media on Monday in the aftermath of the trade. Panthers reporter Katie Engleson shared a video of his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"I don't have any ill will towards the management group, towards Sweens, Cam or Charlie," Marchand said. "I've had an incredible run in that organization, and I'm extremely proud. Just how things went there. Sorry. So yeah, it was very disappointing that things didn't get done just because obviously, I love the organization. I wanted to stay there, but at the end of the day, I also know that business is business, and every player has a shelf life, and regardless if that's when we want it to be or not, sometimes there's things out of our control that dictate situations.

Ad

Trending

"If we were in the playoffs at that point of time, we'd probably be having a much different conversation, and I know that, something we had talked about previously, but we weren't, and at that point, very tough decisions have to be made. And the one thing that I always respect, I told Cam and Sweens this, is they have a job to do, and they have to make the best decisions for the team. And I completely understand where the decisions need to be made."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Marchand is a pending unrestricted free agent in the final season of an eight-year $49,000,000 contract signed with Boston in 2016. It will be interesting to see how his time in Florida goes and what the future holds for him as a free agent this summer.

Brad Marchand is still sidelined due to an upper body injury

Fans will have to wait to see Brad Marchand make his Florida Panthers debut.

Ad

He is still dealing with an upper-body injury that he suffered from a hit from P.O. Joseph in the game in Pittsburgh on March 1. Panthers general manager Bill Zito said on Friday that Marchand is expected to miss a couple more weeks before joining Florida's lineup.

He won't be able to face his former team in Boston on Tuesday. It would be the final time the Panthers and Bruins play this season, so Marchand won't play against them until next year depending on where he ends up in the offseason.

The Panthers are back in action without Marchand on Tuesday in Boston to face the Bruins. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at TD Garden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama