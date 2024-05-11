Brad Marchand Injury: Why did Boston Bruins captain exit Game 3 against Florida Panthers?

The Boston Bruins sustained a major blow when captain Brad Marchand suffered an injury in Game 3 against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Friday night.

The club announced that Marchand would not be returning to the game after revealing that he had sustained an upper-body injury in the matchup:

"UPDATE: Brad Marchand (upper-body) is unlikely to return to tonight's game."

Expand Tweet

It appears that Marchand got injured after colliding with Sam Bennett early in the game. The collision with the Panthers center seemed to shake him, as Marchand went to the bench to take some time and assess the situation.

Fans can expect to hear more updates on Marchand's status after the game. The club will likely provide updates on his condition and any further assessments.

Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins trail the Florida Panthers 4-2 with the third period in play. The series is tied 1-1.