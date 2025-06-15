Brad Marchand joins rare SCF scoring record that even Wayne Gretzky isn't a part of

Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand made history on Saturday night, becoming the seventh player in NHL history to record five or more goals in multiple Stanley Cup Finals.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Marchand scored his ninth of the postseason in the first period of Game 5 against the Edmonton Oilers. He scored the opening goal of the game to give the Panthers the early lead.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brad Marchand scored once in Game 1, twice in Game 2, and once more in Game 3. He was shut out in Game 4, but came roaring back, scoring twice in Game 5.

Here's a look at Marchand's second of the night:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Marchand is the first player to pull off the singular feat since Mario Lemieux did it while leading the Pittsburgh Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1991 and 1992.

The 37-year-old Brad Marchand joined Lemieux, Montreal Canadiens greats Jean Beliveau (1956 & 1965), Bernie Geoffrion (1955 & 1958), Maurice Richard (1944 & 1951), Jack Darragh of the Ottawa Senators (1920 & 1921), and Frank Foyston of the Seattle Metropolitans (1919 & 1920).

Expand Tweet

Ad

It’s worth pointing out that Marchand is the only player on the list to have pulled off the unique feat with two separate teams and nearly 15 years apart.

Meanwhile, The Great One, Wayne Gretzky, never scored five goals in a Stanley Cup Final. Gretzky scored seven goals in thr 1984-85 season, but was never able to replicate a similar goal total again.

Brad Marchand achieves another singular feat in Stanley Cup Final history

With his two goals in Game 5 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, Brad Marchand became the first player since Esa Tikkanen in 1988 to score six goals in a Cup Final series.

Ad

Tikkanen achieved the feat with the Edmonton Oilers during the team’s last Stanley Cup Final of the Gretzky era. Since then, no other player has scored six or more goals in a Cup Final series.

The feat is remarkable considering the great players that have come and gone since then. Players like Sidney Crosby, Alexander Ovechkin, Joe Sakic, or Patrick Kane were unable to reach the vaunted mark.

The record for most goals in a Stanley Cup Final series belongs to Babe Dye, who scored nine tallies during the 1921-1922 Stanley Cup Final series while playing for the Toronto St. Pats. Alf Skinner scored eight tallies in 1918 while playing for the Toronto Arenas.

Ad

Gretzky, Believeau and New York Islanders legend Mike Bossy scored seven goals each, setting the modern-mark.

It’s also worth pointing out that Brad Marchand’s teammate Sam Bennett have five goals in this year’s Cup Final, putting him on track to join Marchand as the only players to have scored six or more goals in a Stanley Cup Final since 1988.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama