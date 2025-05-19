Brad Marchand had a strong performance as the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-1 in Game 7 on Monday. He scored an empty-net goal and had two assists. His two-way play also made a difference as he finished with a +3 rating.

Ad

Marchand joined the Panthers near the trade deadline in March after his contract talks with the Boston Bruins failed. Since then, he has added experience and depth to Florida’s lineup, helping the team in crucial moments.

After the win, Marchand spoke about the Toronto crowd.

“The thing about Toronto, the fans are very in your face," Marchand said, via The Athletic. "They’re aggressive, they let you hear it all the time. It’s just fun to interact. Everybody that knows me, I interact with a lot of fans, I enjoy that part of it."

Ad

Trending

It was not the first time Marchand played well against the Maple Leafs in a Game 7. He is 5-0 in Game 7s versus Toronto, including four with Boston. Marner has witnessed the Leafs fans firsthand several times.

He also talked about pressure in hockey.

"We’re living a dream that a lot of us never thought would really become reality," Marchand said. "Yeah, it’s a job and it’s tough and there’s expectations, from the media, from the players, from the staff, from the ownership, from the fans, but there’s moments you have to enjoy."

Ad

Toronto started the series with two straight wins; however, it lost four of the next five games. The Leafs haven’t reached the Eastern Conference finals since 2002, and have only won two playoff series since 2004. Their long playoff struggles continue, and it has frustrated their fans that they booed their players during the game.

Brad Marchand talked about defeating the Leafs on NHL on TNT

Brad Marchand ended the second-round series with three goals and five assists in seven games. Marchandhas 12 points in 12 playoff games this year while playing on the third line with Anothon Lundell as center and Eetu Luostarinen as left wing.

Ad

During his interview on "NHL on TNT," Marner talked about securing a dominant win against the Leafs.

"Yeah, we had the beLEAF," Marchand said. " ... We were heading down the right path. We just had to sustain that same pressure, and we ended up getting a couple bounces, which obviously made it nice."

Expand Tweet

Marchand will help the Panthers win against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama