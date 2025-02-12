Brad Marchand is known as someone many players hate to play against but would love to have on their team — the ultimate compliment. The Boston Bruins captain is often booed at the 31 road venues around the NHL; however, he is well-loved in Boston.

One fanbase that is not particularly fond of Marchand is the rival Canadiens. With the 4 Nations tournament beginning in Montreal, Marchand was asked what kind of reception he expects to receive from the Bell Centre crowd.

"I don't think they'll be cheering for me," Marchand said during Wednesday's presser. "I think they're cheering for the team. Playing for Team Canada, you see how united the entire country gets. Everyone's cheering and hoping to accomplish the same goal. I've always looked at it like it's more of a sign of respect. I don't get too caught up in that. I'd probably boo me if I was a fan as well."

He added how much playing for Team Canada means to him and his excitement for another opportunity to represent his country.

"The highest level of hockey that you can reach is the Olympics and now the World Cup and these events," Marchand said. "So everybody wants to see it. Every player wants to be part of it. When you step on the ice and practice, even seeing the talent level that's out there, it's incredible. The speed elevates to a level that you know you're not used to."

This season, Marchand has 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists) in 57 games as he continues to produce in his older years.

Brad Marchand will start on Canada's third line

Brad Marchand is slated to start on the third line for Team Canada's tournament opener on Wednesday.

Marchand will man the left wing spot, with Brayden Point at center and Seth Jarvis completing the trio as the right-winger. He will also be heavily relied upon in a penalty-killing role for Canada alongside Seth Jarvis.

The 36-year-old has experience representing his country on the biggest stage having been a huge part of Team Canada winning the World Cup of Hockey in 2016. He registered eight points (five goals, three assists) in six games, including the tournament-winning goal in the finals against Team Europe.

Team Canada will begin its quest for the 4 Nations Cup against Sweden. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Bell Centre in Montreal.

