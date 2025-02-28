Boston Bruins’ captain Brad Marchand had nothing but high praise for his teammate David Pastrnak, and his impressive 16-game point streak in the Bruins' 2-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday.

Pastrnak, who is signed to an eight-year, $90,000,000 contract, racked up 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) during his current point-scoring streak. When asked about Pastrnak's performance, Marchand did not hold back.

"I mean, he should be very high in the MVP candidate race right now," Marchand said. "He's on another level, and it's impressive to watch him every night and see the things that he does. He just creates so much for this group, and he's leading the charge right now."

Marchand acknowledged that the team gets to witness the star's talents on a daily basis.

"We know, we get to see it every day, we understand the talent that he is. But he’s rising to another level right now where he’s one of the best in the league,and it’s fun to watch," he added.

Despite his impressive individual performance, Pastrnak himself remains focused on the team's success, rather than his own personal achievements. When asked about his point streak, the winger said:

"I would give up the point streak for the wins. I just want to get the [wins] and get back on a winning streak. I'm not focusing on anything else.It's a team game and I'm trying to do my best to help the team."

The Bruins have now lost five in a row, bringing their season record to 27-25-8.

David Pastrnak frustrated with Boston Bruins' 2-1 loss to the Islanders

Alexander Romanov and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin made 38 saves in net. Jeremy Swayman had 18 saves for the Boston Bruins in the losing effort.

David Pastrnak expressed frustration with the result, saying:

"I mean frustrated, you know, obviously we had chances, you know, both goalies played an amazing game, so obviously tough break."

He credited the play of both Sorokin and Swayman in net. Despite the frustration, Pastrnak said the Bruins need to move on from the loss.

“Have a big weekend ahead of us, can't sit on frustration and you know going to move forward and start like we play last 13, 14 minutes, very energizing and had a good looks," he added.

The Boston Bruins face the Pittsburgh Penguins next at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday and the Minnesota Wild on Sunday as they look to bounce back from the defeat against the Islanders.

