Brad Marchand makes his feelings known about 'do-or-die' 4 Nations USA vs Canada clash

Brad Marchand and Team Canada face their bitter rivals in Team USA on Saturday at the Bell Centre in Montreal. It's the first time the two countries will battle in a best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey in 2016 when Canada beat the US 4-2 in round-robin play.

Marchand was on that Canadian team, so he knows exactly what the rivalry means to both nations.

At 36, Marchand spoke about the upcoming matchup, referring it to as a "do or die" contest.

"You look at this like a do or die," Marchand said. "You saw Tkachuk say, 'You're playing Game 7 every time you step on the ice in this tournament,' and he's not wrong. That's the way you have to approach it. They're games that you may never be able to play again.

"You may never have the opportunity to play against the best players in the world again, so you have to make the most of it."(3:00 onwards).

Marchand scored one goal on two shots and had a +1 rating in 11:22 of action in Canada's 4-3 overtime victory over Sweden in their first game.

Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett will form a line against Team USA

Brad Marchand's third line will have a new wrinkle to it on Saturday when they take on Team USA.

Instead of Brayden Point, it will be Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett centering him and Seth Jarvis. Point will move down to the fourth line to form a trio with Lightning teammates Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel, while Travis Konecny comes out of the lineup.

Bennett provides a physical style of play along with Marchand to combat the gritty line the Americans possess with Brady and Matthew Tkachuk. Marchand and Bennett have had their run-ins as rivals in the Bruins-Panthers battles over the years, but they've put it all to the side as they represent Canada.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at the Bell Centre.

