Brad Marchand makes his feelings known about facing off against 'fiercest competitors' Matthew Tkachuk, brother Brady at 4 Nations

Brad Marchand is known as one of the most difficult players to play against in hockey. His combination of skill, grit and tenacity frustrates opponents on a nightly basis.

Team USA has two players who provide that exact game style: brothers Brady and Matthew Tkachuk. They each scored two goals during Thursday night's 6-1 win over Finland, earning the 1st and 2nd stars of the game, respectively.

Marchand was asked about the Tkachuks playing together and how Canada would have to handle the two of them on the same line.

"I mean, I was honestly a little surprised they didn't start together from Day 1," Marchand told the media on Friday (2:43). "The way that they play really compliments each other, and they obviously have chemistry. They're two of the fiercest competitors in the league. They're different styles, but they are still both extremely physical and grind, very skilled, and they play the game the right way.

"It's hard to play against a line like that. There's not really an answer. You got to go play your game against them and hope it goes well. They're two of the best in the league for a reason."

USA head coach Mike Sullivan shuffled his lines midway through the game against Finland, creating a trio of Brady Tkachuk, Jack Eichel and Matthew Tkachuk. As soon as that line formed, the Americans took over the game and never looked back.

Team Canada will have their hands full dealing with them.

Brad Marchand will be a part of a new look third-line against Team USA

Brad Marchand will remain on Team Canada's third line on Saturday night against the Americans, but he'll have a new centerman.

Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett will take over the middle of the ice with Marchand and Seth Jarvis. Brayden Point moves down to play with Lightning teammates Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli, while Travis Konecny ends up as the odd man out.

Bennett enters the lineup as the Canadians face a more physical team with the likes of Brady and Matthew Tkachuk, who dominated in their win over Finland.

The rivalry game we've all been waiting for between Canada and the United States happens on Saturday night in Montreal. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET at Bell Centre.

