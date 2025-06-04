Brad Marchand makes his feelings known on facing former 4 Nations teammate and now rival Connor McDavid in Stanley Cup Finals

Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand shared his thoughts ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, where he will face Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. Marchand and McDavid were teammates on Team Canada at the 4 Nations tournament.
Marchand will play the Stanley Cup Final for the fourth time in his career, having won once (2011) and lost twice (2013 and 2019) during his time with the Boston Bruins.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday morning, Brad Marchand said that one can't control star forward Connor McDavid.
[4:25] "You know, you're not going to stop him, right? It's just trying to limit how many opportunities he gets," Marchand said. "Obviously, when you get to watch a player like that up close and see the little things that he does that make him so special, um, it was incredible to see the way that he's gifted and talented."
The Panthers forward also praised McDavid’s work ethic, competitive level, and determination.
"His (McDavid's) work ethic and the way he competes and his determination. Yeah, he's the best player in the world, for a reason." Marchand said.
Brad Marchand knows it’s almost impossible to stop the Oilers star, adding that every team faces difficulties in trying to curb McDavid's offense during a game.
"Every team has tried to contain that guy," Marchand said. "You are not going to do it right. You can try to work as hard as you can to limit how many opportunities he get. So hopefully you can keep it to 10 or 15 instead of 20-30."
Connor McDavid leads all players with 26 points in 16 games this postseason. With six goals and 20 assists, the Edmonton star is aiming to win his first Stanley Cup.
Brad Marchand talked about playing in the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals
Brad Marchand, who is 37, joined the Florida Panthers in March as a trade deadline pickup. He has fit in well with the team. Marchand has played on a strong third line with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen. He has 14 points and a +11 rating in 17 playoff games.
"I honestly feel less stressed now going into this Final..." Marchand said earlier, via NHL.com. "I’m just so excited for it. I’m not nervous about it at all... Statistically, it’ll most likely be my last one; hopefully it’s not, but that’s just how this game works.
"I’m just going to enjoy every second of it."
Brad Marchand had offseason surgeries and faced contract uncertainty in Boston. When he didn’t sign an extension, the Bruins traded him, and he ended up in Florida.
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Panthers and Oilers is on Wednesday in Edmonton.
