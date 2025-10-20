Brad Marchand is getting ready for an emotional return to Boston after he was traded to the Florida Panthers in March. The veteran left winger spent 16 seasons with the Bruins, who drafted him at No. 71 in 2006.

“I think things that can make me nervous, I tend to avoid until they happen, just so I don't overthink them,” Marchand said on Sunday, via NHL.com.

He added that the reality of facing his former team will hit him closer on game day.

After the trade, Marchand established himself as an important player for the Panthers. He helped them win the Stanley Cup, scoring 10 goals and 10 assists in 23 playoff games. Marchand played important roles in Games 2 and 5 of the finals and brought experience to the team. He scored 23 goals and added 28 assists last season, finishing with 51 points in 82 games.

Marchand admitted that he feels a mix of emotions ahead of Tuesday's matchup.

“It's going to be weird," Marchand said. "There’s going to be a lot of different emotions. So yeah, a mix of nerves, mix of emotions, happy and sad."

He explained that while he is happy in Florida, he has many memories in Boston, where he built a family and a home.

"Obviously I've had a very long time there and built a family and a home there and it's something that we miss," Marchand said. "It's just what we were used to and comfortable with and kind of thought that it would always be that way. So, yeah, there's a lot of emotions that go with it."

Marchand missed playing at TD Garden last season due to injury, making Tuesday's game his first chance to face his former team.

David Pastrnak talks Brad Marchand’s first game back against Bruins

David Pastrnak spoke about Brad Marchand’s first game against the Bruins since the trade. He expects Marchand to be active and vocal on the ice.

“He's for sure going to be all over us," Pastrnak told reporters on Sunday (3:56). "He's going to run his mouth, and yeah, can't wait for the match-up. It'd be really fun, and maybe he will be zero for two tonight. We will see."

Marchand has started this season with three goals and three assists in seven games. He is averaging 17:36 of ice time and continues to play with the same energy that helped him succeed in Boston.

