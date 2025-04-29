Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand shared his thoughts about a 4-2 comeback win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 on Monday.
After a goalless first period, the Panthers trailed 2-1 entering the third period. Aaron Ekblad tied the game at 16:23, and the Panthers scored two goals 11 seconds apart late in regulation to take a 3-1 series lead over the Lightning.
Following the game, Brad Marchand spoke about the team's relentless mindset, emphasizing their strong belief in their ability to make a play and turn the game around.
“Belief is a dangerous thing, and we had that,” forward Brad Marchand said via NHL of the team’s never-say-die attitude. "I don’t think we’re sitting on the bench thinking we’re going back [to Tampa] 2-2. We believe that we can make a play. You’re one shot away."
Marchand joined the Florida Panthers on the trade deadline day last month after spending 16 seasons with the Boston Bruins. The 36-year-old has amassed two points through two assists in four playoff games with the Panthers.
Brad Marchand and the Panthers need one win to qualify for Round 2
On Monday, the Florida Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 at Amerant Bank Arena, taking a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Anton Lundell opened the scoring for the Panthers after putting them ahead 1-0 at 9:08 into the first period. Just over three minutes later, Mitchell Chaffee tied it 1-1 for the Lightning. Ten seconds later, the Bolts increased their lead to 2-1, thanks to a goal from Eric Gernak.
"We haven’t had a lot of these this year,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said via NHL. “They have been grinders. It has been tough. We had key guys out of the lineup. … So, we don’t have the history of the comeback and that’s a little tougher. It was really important mentally to come back.’’
Entering the final period, Aaron Ekblad tied the game 2-2 for the Panthers at 16:13. 11 seconds later, Seth Jones put the Panthers up 3-2 for the first time in the matchup before Carter Verhaeghe's empty-net goal at 18:20 secured Game 4 for the defending champions.
Game 5 returns to Amalie Arena on Wednesday, with the puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
