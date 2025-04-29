Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand shared his thoughts about a 4-2 comeback win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 on Monday.

Ad

After a goalless first period, the Panthers trailed 2-1 entering the third period. Aaron Ekblad tied the game at 16:23, and the Panthers scored two goals 11 seconds apart late in regulation to take a 3-1 series lead over the Lightning.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Following the game, Brad Marchand spoke about the team's relentless mindset, emphasizing their strong belief in their ability to make a play and turn the game around.

“Belief is a dangerous thing, and we had that,” forward Brad Marchand said via NHL of the team’s never-say-die attitude. "I don’t think we’re sitting on the bench thinking we’re going back [to Tampa] 2-2. We believe that we can make a play. You’re one shot away."

Ad

Marchand joined the Florida Panthers on the trade deadline day last month after spending 16 seasons with the Boston Bruins. The 36-year-old has amassed two points through two assists in four playoff games with the Panthers.

Brad Marchand and the Panthers need one win to qualify for Round 2

On Monday, the Florida Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 at Amerant Bank Arena, taking a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Ad

Anton Lundell opened the scoring for the Panthers after putting them ahead 1-0 at 9:08 into the first period. Just over three minutes later, Mitchell Chaffee tied it 1-1 for the Lightning. Ten seconds later, the Bolts increased their lead to 2-1, thanks to a goal from Eric Gernak.

"We haven’t had a lot of these this year,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said via NHL. “They have been grinders. It has been tough. We had key guys out of the lineup. … So, we don’t have the history of the comeback and that’s a little tougher. It was really important mentally to come back.’’

Ad

Entering the final period, Aaron Ekblad tied the game 2-2 for the Panthers at 16:13. 11 seconds later, Seth Jones put the Panthers up 3-2 for the first time in the matchup before Carter Verhaeghe's empty-net goal at 18:20 secured Game 4 for the defending champions.

Game 5 returns to Amalie Arena on Wednesday, with the puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama