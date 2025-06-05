Brad Marchand has been considering the possibility of playing for a Canadian NHL team after his contract expires at the end of this season.

After spending his entire career with the Bruins since being drafted in 2006, the veteran winger was traded to the Panthers at the deadline. With his contract expiring after the 2024-25 season, he’s set to hit the market as an unrestricted free agent.

Speaking on Hockey Night in Canada with Elliotte Friedman, Marchand said:

"Anything was on the table, yeah, I mean I'm going to listen to anything we'll deal with it when the time comes and we'll see what the right fit is you." (1:42 onwards)

Now in the Stanley Cup Final with Florida, the 37-year-old Marchand is focused on the present but understands decisions about his future are looming.

"I mean I have over the past months, I've thought about, you know, potential situations but till you really know what options are like, it's all theoretical.” Marchand said.

Marchand is focused on the moment and enjoying the Stanley Cup Final experience. He acknowledged that once the playoffs end, things will move quickly, but there will be a time and place to deal with that later.

Marchand has been spectacular this postseason, scoring 4 goals and tallying 10 assists in 17 games.

Brad Marchand hated by some of his new Florida Panthers teammates, mainly Aaron Ekblad

Brad Marchand admitted that many of his new Panthers teammates were not thrilled to have him join the team. Specifically, he cited defenseman Aaron Ekblad as someone he has battled with over the years.

When Elliotte Friedman asked which Panthers player surprised him the most after joining the team—someone he didn’t expect to like—Brad Marchand admitted it was pretty much all of them.

"All of them, there's a lot of guys that I just wanted to wring their neck, you know, and you get in the room and you lie even the first time I met (Aaron) Ekblad” Marchand said. (0:59 onwards)

Brad Marchand said when he first met Ekblad after the trade, Ekblad walked up to him, shook his head and said "This is so weird" before walking away. However, over time, Marchand has been able to win over his new teammates.

He says Ekblad, in particular, has gone from being hated to now being one of his best buddies on the team.

