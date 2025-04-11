Brad Marchand shared his thoughts after scoring his first goal since joining the Florida Panthers in Thursday's 4-1 win over Detroit Red Wings. After spending 15 seasons with Boston Bruins, Marchand is getting used to life with a new team.

Marchand scored his 22nd goal of the season in the second period, finding the net with a wrist shot at 16:21. Uvis Balinskis and Eetu Luostarinen picked up the assists. Marchand's goal gave Florida a 3-1 lead.

In his post-game interview, Brad Marchand didn’t focus much on the goal, instead focusing on how he's feeling about the new chapter of his career. Marchand said that it has been a unique experience and one he’s enjoying a lot.

“I’m just enjoying this whole journey,” he said. “It’s such a unique experience for myself.”

Marchand mentioned that he has been a part of many teams and those years have taught him to appreciate every day in the league.

"I've been part of really good teams that have accomplished big things and some that haven't and regardless what you realize is that these opportunities are very few and far between um and you get to enjoy every day in this league and and I'm having a lot of fun right now," he added.

He also talked about the group in Florida and how they’ve helped him feel at home.

“The guys are awesome,” he said. “I’m really starting to build some chemistry with everyone.”

Marchand said that he’s getting more comfortable each day and is having fun with the team.

“It’s fun to be part of a winning group,” he added. “To be out there with these guys right now.”

Brad Marchand and the Panthers next play against the Buffalo Sabres on April 12 at 6 p.m. EDT.

Brad Marchand's fun interaction with Evan Rodrigues

After Brad Marchand's debut goal for the Florida Panthers, a fun interaction took place in the Florida Panthers locker room. When Marchand's former rival Evan Rodrigues was asked about the goal, he said (via AP News),

"He’s a rat. ... I wasn’t too happy.”

Marchand, who was sitting nearby, smiled and was ready with a reply.

"He’s not wrong. I’ve hated him. We skated together in the summer, and I’ve hated him for a long time.” Marchand said.

Coach Paul Maurice said that Marchand’s attitude is important.

"That’s a part of the package and an important part of it," Maurice said. "... Especially right now, grinding through some of these, he brings lots of energy, right? He’s got lots to say and it makes it fun."

The Panthers have three more games remaining this season and have already secured a playoff spot.

