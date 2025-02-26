Brad Marchand makes his feelings known about being teammates with $65,408,000 rival Leafs star at 4 Nations Face-Off

Brad Marchand and Mitch Marner are usually rivals, but they enjoyed playing together at the 4 Nations Face-Off. After winning the tournament with Team Canada, Marchand spoke with TSN’s Mark Masters on Tuesday about his experience as Marner’s teammate. He said Marner is talkative, fun to be around, and very talented.

Ad

"Ah, he's very talkative, kid, fun to be around," Marchand said. "Obviously, he's extremely talented. He's always been one of my favorite players, you know, his family game, but loved being a teammate. It was a lot of fun."

Marchand and Marner are both vocal behind the scenes. Marchand said they talked a lot in the locker room and had fun.

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, talked a lot, obviously, in the room," Marchand said. "You know, I knew he'd like to have a good time and joke around, but he was a lot of fun to be around in the room. So, yeah, we definitely, definitely are similar in that way. I think we were both just enjoying the experience."

Ad

Marner, currently playing on a six-year, $65.4 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, had three points in four games. He recorded two assists in Canada’s 3-2 overtime win against the USA in the final. He also scored a game-winning goal against Sweden.

On the other hand, Marchand played four games and scored one goal in Canada’s 4-3 overtime win against Sweden. He averaged 11:35 minutes of ice time per game.

Ad

Brad Marchand helped teammate Travis Konecny in 4 Nations

On Thursday night, Team Canada won 3-2 in overtime against Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off final. After the game, Brad Marchand helped teammate Travis Konecny during the medal ceremony. Konecny was wearing a suit and dress shoes since he was a healthy scratch. He wasn’t sure how to get to his medal.

Marchand joked that he offered Konecny a ride, which made for a fun memory.

Ad

"We were just kind of joking around," Marchand said. "He obviously didn’t have skates on, and he was like, I don’t know if I should be running across the ice to get this or what. So I was like, well, I’ll give you a ride if you want one. But a fun, fun memory there.”

Ad

Konecny jumped on Brad Marchand’s back, and Marchand skated him over to get his medal. The two laughed and enjoyed the moment.

Expand Tweet

With the tournament over, the Boston Bruins and Brad Marchand are pushing for the playoffs. This is Marchand's second season as Bruins captain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles