Brad Marchand doesn't mince his words on USA-Canada national anthem controversy after Donald Trump imposes tariff on imports

Brad Marchand is aware of all the booing that has gone on during national anthems as political tensions rise. The relationship between the US and Canada, the two countries with NHL teams that Marchand frequently visits, is fraught now, and there have been some boos directed at the anthems lately at competitions.

President Donald Trump has imposed stiff tariffs on Canada and other nations, and fans have booed as a result. That doesn't sit well with the star player. On Tuesday's episode of the "What Chaos!" podcast, he said: (5:30):

"I don't respect that at all. I mean, the anthems are there as a sign of respect and because of our veterans and all that they've sacrificed and the entire reason we even get to play this game and have freedom.

"So for them to be booing that, it's extremely disrespectful to the veterans, which I don't agree with at all. And also, we're playing hockey. We don't have any decision in what's going on with politics, so I don't agree with that stuff."

The NHL player was asked about the prospect of a USA-Canada bout in the 4 Nations Face-Off getting boos like some other international events have lately, and the Canadian was not happy with the idea of that.

Brad Marchand shares how to stop Canada in powerplay

When the USA and Canada face off this month, there will undoubtedly be powerplay opportunities for Canada, which boasts a dominant unit that could score a lot of goals.

Brad Marchand loves Canada's powerplay unit (Imagn)

Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Cale Makar and Sam Reinhart make up the five-man line. To stop them, Brad Marchand believes opponents have to get creative.

"I would probably put three goalies in the net and just let them try to do the job," he told the media on Monday. "You know, we are joking out there — five of the best players to have ever played the game are on that power play."

Marchand added that just as a fan of the sport, he's thrilled to see such a talented line go to work and try to score goals.

