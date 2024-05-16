Brad Marchand opens up on controversial Sam Bennett hit that left Bruins captain injured

Boston Bruins Captain Brad Marchand opened up on the hit that sidelined him for the past two games of the playoff series against the Florida Panthers.

In a video shared on social media by NHL insider Conor Ryan, Marchand addressed the incident involving Panthers' forward Sam Bennett. He acknowledged the physical nature of playoff hockey.

Reflecting on the play that led to his injury, Marchand said:

“ I think he got away with a shot."

The forward didn't shy away from the reality of the situation, recognizing that injuries are an unfortunate part of the game.

Despite being on the receiving end of Bennett's hit, Brad Marchand maintained a pragmatic outlook, saying:

"I'm not gonna complain. Sh*t happens."

Brad Marchand's absence from the Bruins' lineup has been notable, especially during a critical playoff series. Yet, the seasoned veteran understands the nature of postseason hockey.

"The more guys you take out, the more advantage your team has ... Part of playoffs is trying to hurt every player on the other team," he admitted.

The Bruins' captain acknowledged that being sidelined due to an opponent's hit is a frustrating experience. However, Brad Marchand's perspective reflects a deeper understanding of the game's dynamics, where injuries are an unfortunate but accepted risk.

"I’ve been on the other side of a lot of plays. That’s part of the game, part of playoff hockey. Sucks to be on the other side of it, but that stuff happens," he added.

Brad Marchand's potential return in Game 6 could be crucial for the Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand was sidelined for recent games against the Florida Panthers due to an upper-body injury. He sustained it from a hit by Sam Bennett in Game 3.

However, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery indicated his return in Game 6.

“We just got back, so we'll know more probably tomorrow, We've got a lot of time here, a couple of days,” Montgomery said (via NHL.com)

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy expressed Brad Marchand's absence has been felt on the ice.

“Having him around is awesome in any capacity, His presence for us means a lot,” McAvoy said.

Brad Marchand has contributed ten points in ten games for the Bruins in these playoffs. His potential return would energize both the team and the crowd.

The Bruins' playoff journey has had dramatic turns. They overcame a resilient Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round. But they followed that with a disappointing slump against the Panthers, trailing 3-1 in the series.

However, a recent win in Game 5 keeps their hopes alive. They are striving to replicate the Panthers' feat from last year by staging a return from a 3-1 series deficit.