Brad Marchand opens up on team's strategy as Panthers seek Stanley Cup win at home against Oilers 

Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers can reach the summit on Tuesday night.

A dominant 5-2 win on the road in Game 5 has put the Panthers one win away from winning back-to-back Stanley Cups.

Florida now has the opportunity to once again clinch a championship on home ice against the Edmonton Oilers for the second straight year. Last year saw the Panthers drop three consecutive close-out games before squeaking out the winner-takes-all Game 7. This time around, they will look to use that experience and avoid squandering any of those opportunities.

Brad Marchand spoke about the team's mindset heading into a cup-clinching Game 6. Team reporter Jameson Olive shared his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"We’ve just got to think about the process, our structure, the same things we’ve been doing since the start of playoffs. It just seems like that’s what we’ve been focused on since the last game finished, and it’s not going to change tonight," Marchand said.

Marchand is a pending UFA playing in the final season of the eight-year, $49,000,000 contract extension he signed with the Bruins in 2016.

Brad Marchand's teammates have been impressed with his big-game performances

After years of going up against Brad Marchand and the rival Boston Bruins, the Florida Panthers have been loving every second with Marchand on their side of things.

The 37-year-old has been spectacular this postseason, having racked up 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 22 games. It didn't take long for his teammates to love him, and they are marveling at the way Marchand has stepped up in the biggest games and moments.

Matthew Tkachuk spoke about his big-game ability on Tuesday afternoon. The NHL shared those comments on X.

"He seems to keep finding another gear. The more important the game, the better he is," Tkachuk said.

Given Brad Marchand's track record, it wouldn't be surprising to see him on the scoresheet once again on Tuesday night with the Cup in the building.

Marchand and the Panthers will look to win the Stanley Cup on home ice against the Oilers in Game 6 of the finals on Tuesday night. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EDT at Amerant Bank Arena.

