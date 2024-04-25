"Brad Marchand owns your franchise" "Can't beat the refs and Boston": NHL fans react to Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-2 loss to Boston Bruins in Game 3

The Boston Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series at Scotiabank Arena to take a 2-1 series lead.

A plethora of reactions flooded social media soon after the game, with fan pointing out Brad Marchand's impressive performance.

"Brad Marchand owns your franchise."

The Bruins forward was the star of the show, scoring twice, including the game-winner in the third period, and adding an assist.

One Leafs fan held the referees responsible for the loss.

"Can’t beat the refs and Boston," another fan wrote on X.

One fan hoped for William Nylander's return in Game 4 to boost the Leafs.

"WILLY PLS WE NEED YOU FOR GAME 4 BROTHER" one fan wrote on X.

Here are some fan reactions to the Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-2 loss:

"Despite the refs and the loss, I honestly don’t know what to think other than the heart and passion was there for the full 60 minutes tonight and that’s where credit is due. They played a good game. Now let’s focus on the next game. #Leafsforever," one fan wrote on X.

"Special teams are just brutal. Switch something SWITCH ANYTHING," a fan wrote.

"5 power plays and not a single goal on one of them? We have to do better guys," one fan commented.

"William come back!!!" another fan commented.

"Classic Leafs losing in April. Some things never change," a user wrote.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Matthew Knies scored for the Maple Leafs, while Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves in the losing effort. The Toronto Maple Leafs were without star winger William Nylander for a third straight game, despite his participation in the morning skate.

Jake DeBrusk and Trent Frederic scored for the Bruins. Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves.

Recapping the Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-2 loss to the Bruins

Matthew Knies opened the scoring for the Maple Leafs, tapping in a pass from Mitch Marner at 13:10 of the second period to give Toronto a 1-0 lead. However, the lead was short-lived as Trent Frederic responded for Boston just over four minutes later, beating Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov with a wrist shot to tie the game 1-1.

The Bruins took their first lead early in the third period when Jake DeBrusk scored a power-play goal at 1:07. DeBrusk put home a rebound at the top of the crease after a shot from Brad Marchand. But the Toronto Maple Leafs battled back, with Justin Holl's point shot deflecting off Tyler Bertuzzi's skate and in off a Bruins defender to even the score at 2-2 at 11:25 of the third.

The tie didn't last long though, as Marchand gave Boston a 3-2 lead minutes later when he sniped a shot over Samsonov's glove from the right face-off circle. Marchand added an empty-netter with 36 seconds left to seal the 4-2 victory for the Bruins.

The series now shifts back to Toronto for Game 4 on Saturday.