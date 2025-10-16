  • home icon
Brad Marchand, Paul Bissonnette go blow-for-blow in a hilarious chirp battle: "If your ears were as big as your nose"

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 16, 2025 05:17 GMT
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
Brad Marchand, Paul Bissonnette go blow-for-blow in a hilarious chirp battle - Source: Imagn

Florida Panthers star Brad Marchand and Paul Bissonnette engaged in a hilarious chirp battle during an NHL on TNT segment.

Bissonnette kicked things off by joking that Marchand’s ears should be as big as his nose to catch his playmaking advice for the Panthers.

"Well, if your ears were as big as your nose. And first of all, congratulations on your six-year deal. I'm no rocket scientist here, but that would bring you to 43, but you're going to still be playing in six years," Biz said.
Marchand fired back, noting he’d rather keep playing than sit and listen to Bissonnette’s commentary daily to spare his ears.

Bissonnette congratulated Brad Marchand on his six-year contract extension, joking it’d take him to age 43, to which Marchand quipped he’d play to avoid Bissonnette’s banter.

"Well, the two choices I have are to keep playing or I got to come sit and listen to you every day, so I want to keep doing this so that my ears don't take a beating," Marchand responded.
Bissonnette teased Marchand about his hunting photos. Marchand confirmed the hunting trip, using it to unwind before training camp. Bissonnette relayed a question from a staffer, “Leaner,” asking how a “slow” 37-year-old like Marchand manages to get so many breakaways.

"I tried to do a lot of reading this summer and studying about guys, and there's this really good quote that I liked, from Patrick Roy. He said, "I can't really hear what you're saying because I got my two cup rings in my ears," Marchand humorously added.
Brad Marchand calls Anton Lundell the 'best-looking guy' he's played with

Brad Marchand lauded Florida Panthers teammate Anton Lundell as the best-looking player he's played with. He emphasized Lundell's two-way play, praising his reliability on both ends of the ice.

He's probably the best-looking guy I've ever played with. Phenomenal, yeah, just great dude, but no, in all seriousness, he is an unbelievable two-way player, so responsible on both ends of the rink," Marchand said.

Marchand has accumulated five points through three goals and two assists this season. Meanwhile, the Panthers are currently on a two-game losing skid and will be up against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
