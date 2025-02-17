Brad Marchand and Paul Bissonnette seemingly squash past beef with wholesome exchange at 4 Nations

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand and hockey analyst Paul Bissonnette seem to have buried the hatchet. Their latest interaction during an interview on "NHL on TNT’s Face-Off" was surprisingly friendly.

It even prompted the official X account of "Spittin Chiclets," the hockey podcast Bissonnette co-hosts, to post:

“Did @BizNasty2point0 (Bissonnette) and Marchy just become best friends? Yup.”

The post featured a short video of the 'Face Off' panel engaging with Marchand after practice on Monday morning. Bissonnette chimes in with a question for Marchand, making it clear he “comes in peace.”

Bissonnette asks him about the mood in Canada’s locker room and what they would like to change after Saturday’s loss to the US

Marchand replies by saying that the team wants to make the most of the chance to play best-on-best hockey. The discussion ends with both Bissonnette and Marchand surprised that they managed a civil conversation.

"I like being on Marchy's good side," Biz said. [2:00 onwards]

"Did we just become best friends?" Marchand asked.

"We did. I like it, we're back in good graces. Thank God," Bissonnette replied.

Canada will take on Finland in the final set of round-robin games in the 4 Nations Face-Off. If the game is settled in regular time, the winning team will advance to the final to face the USA. However, if the game goes into overtime and Sweden defeats the USA in regular time, both Canada and Finland will be eliminated.

A brief recap of the Brad Marchand-Paul Bissonnette feud

The faux feud between the Bruins captain and the hockey analyst dates back to December 2024, when Bissonnette and Marchand poked fun at each other during an on-air interview.

Bissonnette, who had been in the news for getting involved in a brawl against seven men in Arizona, made fun of whether Marchand had undergone a hair transplant. Marchand fired back and said:

"I just try to look like those guys that beat the wheels off you the other night."

Bissonnette had joked with Marchand, and posted a one-word reaction on X, tagging the NHL department of player safety.

“Assault,” Bissonnette posted.

Since then, the duo have had a series of prickly interactions and slanging matches, with Bissonnette calling Marchand “an angry little elf” and asking him to improve Boston’s power play. Marchand responded on the ice by scoring two goals in his next game.

Marchand and Bissonnette’s on-air interactions over the past month have gone viral and provided an entertaining bit of theater for hockey fans.

