Brad Marchand remains tight-lipped on political tension between Canada & USA ahead of 4 Nations final

Brad Marchand and Team Canada are gearing up for another shot at defeating their biggest rivals: Team USA on Thursday in the 4 Nations final.

The Canadians are seeking revenge for Saturday's 3-1 loss on home soil at Bell Centre in Montreal. They'll enter the championship game as the visitors in Boston.

It was revealed on Thursday that U.S. President Trump called Team USA and wished them good luck in the finals. Marchand was asked to share his thoughts on the situation during his pregame media availability.

"I don't get caught up in politics. I don't think there is a place in the game for it," Marchand said (01:3). "This is a place for people to escape that stuff. You go out there, you get to come watch a game and get away from all the stresses that everybody has in the day-to-day life. I mean, everybody has their own thing going on. It doesn't matter who you are, you know, what job you have.

"Everybody has their own things that they're worried about, and games like this, they're an opportunity to kind of forget all that for a minute, enjoy a very intense, emotional game. And like I said, there's a lot of pride of mine, so some people are excited about it, but I'm not one to get caught up in the public, political stuff."

Marchand has been tight-lipped all tournament when asked about the ongoing political disputes between the two countries and that didn't change on Thursday.

Brad Marchand was asked if Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Team Canada

After Brad Marchand dismissed the original question, saying that he didn't want to get into politics, he was asked a follow-up.

Marchand was asked whether the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, called Team Canada to wish them good luck just as Donald Trump did for Team USA.

"I'm not getting into that stuff," Marchand said (2:20).

Marchand has registered one point (one goal) in three games at the 4 Nations. He's known for producing in the biggest moments, so fans can anticipate he'll be involved in the outcome of the championship game.

The action on the ice goes down between Team Canada and Team USA on Thursday in Boston. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at TD Garden.

