Boston Bruins star forward Brad Marchand has responded to the recent tough love approach from head coach Jim Montgomery following a disappointing start to the week for the team.

After consecutive losses to Eastern Conference rivals, the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers, the Bruins found themselves on the receiving end of a stern message from Montgomery during Monday's practice session.

Known for his no-nonsense attitude, Montgomery didn't hold back, driving the players through grueling sprints on the ice while expressing his frustration.

Marchand, the team's captain, acknowledged the necessity of Montgomery's actions, recognizing the high expectations that come with donning the Bruins uniform.

In an interview following practice, Marchand revealed his acceptance of the coach's approach, suggesting that the team's lack of sharpness warranted such discipline.

Marchand said,

"You know it's one of those things, Every day it's our job to be sharp and to be on the ball and we weren't today. It's a great reminder from Monty that expectations are high here. Completely warranted, especially with the games we have coming up."

In praising Montgomery's willingness to hold the team accountable, Marchand emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and attention to detail, particularly as the Stanley Cup playoffs draw nearer.

"We need to be dialed in every day and we weren't for the start of practice, So great job by him to notice that and keep us accountable and get us dialed in."

When asked about the reception of Montgomery's message within the locker room, Marchand expressed confidence that the team understood the significance.

"Yeah I think so...." Marchand added.

"I mean that's what wins and loses is the details. You know, one mistake is enough to cost you a game. It's not something you can turn on and off come playoff time, it's something that you need to be really detailed in, going down the stretch, and the game has to be, not perfect."

Marchand emphasized the necessity of maintaining a high level of play consistently, stressing the competitive nature of the league as teams vie for playoff positioning.

Brad Marchand said,

"You're never going to get there, but you need to strive for that every day. you're seeing the teams that are fighting for their lives, they're playing for keeps every night, and they're competing at a different level, and they're already kind of playoff rolling."

Brad Marchand urges Bruins to maintain playoff mentality for success

Boston Bruins' forward and team captain, Brad Marchand, further elaborated on the importance of maintaining a focused mindset and attention to detail following a challenging practice session under the guidance of head coach Jim Montgomery.

Brad Marchand emphasized the need for the team to adopt a playoff mentality, even if they are not currently in a dire postseason position.

"So even though that we're not in that same position, we need to have the same mindset, And that ultimately means that we need to be prepared in every minute of the game to take care of the puck and be on top of our structure."

Marchand concluded,

"And when we do that, we're a great team. And when we get away from it, we're not"

Brad Marchand's assessment shows Bruins' dedication to excellence and high standards.