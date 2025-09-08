Brad Marchand to retire with $1.3B franchise and not Florida Panthers, predicts NHL analyst

Brad Marchand’s career took another turn, but his future is still being discussed. He signed a six-year $31.5 million deal with the Florida Panthers on June 30, carrying a cap hit of $5.25 million through to 2030-31. However, despite that agreement, some analysts believe he will not finish his career with the franchise.

Matt Cauz and Carlo Colaiacovo shared their thoughts on Marchand’s future on Monday, with Colaiacovo highlighting the timing of the contract.

“Brad Marchand, the guy signed a six-year deal at age 38,” Colaiacovo said (25:10), via "First Up."

Cauz, citing the Ducks’ $1.3 billion value (according to Forbes), predicted that Marchand would end his career in Anaheim.

“Brad is not finishing his career in Florida," Cauz said. "No way he’s going to finish in Anaheim. That’s my prediction. Brad Marchand, Anaheim Duck, 2029. Count it.”

Marchand had a strong first season for Florida. He played an important role in helping the Panthers win the 2025 Stanley Cup, scoring 10 goals and 10 assists in 23 playoff games. His performances in Games 2 and 5 stood out. In the 2024-25 regular season, he added 23 goals and 28 assists for 51 points in 71 games.

Marchand’s move to Florida was not his plan. The Boston Bruins, who drafted him in 2006, traded him on March 7 after contract talks broke down.

“I love the organization," Marchand said in March, via The Athletic. "I wanted to stay there. But at the end of the day, I also know that business is business.”

Marchand has played for two teams, the Bruins and the Panthers, in his 16-year career.

Brad Marchand reacted to Lane Hutson's father's comments

Brad Marchand reacted to the comments of Lane Hutson’s father, Rob Hutson, about his son’s Olympic future. Rob suggested Lane might play for Team Canada after being left off from Team USA’s camp roster in August.

"You never know what happens in the future," Rob said on Friday, via "Recrutes Habcast." "My Boys are also Canadian."

Lane holds dual citizenship and is eligible for both countries. Marchand, who joined Team Canada’s orientation camp, reacted on Instagram.

"@lanehutson_ get this guy in check," Marchand wrote.

Lane, who won the Calder Trophy last season, recorded six goals and 66 points in 82 games. However, despite his strong rookie year, he was not invited to Team USA’s camp. The situation has led to talk about whether he could switch sides for the 2026 Olympics.

